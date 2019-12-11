Dr. Bobby Awadalla Partners with the Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Bobby Awadalla is a well-respected board-certified dermatologist and joins Haute Beauty Network as a skin expert representing the Orange County Market.

The Haute Beauty Network, well known for its exclusivity, and luxurious lifestyle, is privileged to present Dr. Awadalla as a leading Face Expert and our newest addition to the Haute Living partnership.

Haute Beauty offers a prominent collective of leading doctors nationwide. The invitation-only exclusive network maintains elite as ever, with only two doctors in every market. This partnership allows Haute Beauty to connect its affluent readers with industry-leading doctors.

Bobby Awadalla, MD is a well-respected board-certified dermatologist and Mohs micrographic surgeon. He brings his extensive knowledge of dermatology and state-of-the-art expertise in skin cancer removal, facial plastic reconstruction and cosmetic dermatology to help his patients in his medical practice.

About Dr. Awadalla:

Dr. Awadalla is also active in research and has authored numerous articles in the field of dermatology as well as seven books in the Skincredible series. His expertise in this field has led to him become a sought-out speaker at medical conferences.

CREDENTIALS

Board Certified Dermatologist

Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology

Fellow of the American College of Mohs Surgery

Fellow of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery

Member of the Leading Physicans of the World

Top Doctor – Findatopdoc

Graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine with honors and admitted to the highly esteemed national medical honor society Alpha Omega Alpha

Chief Resident at Virginia Commonwealth University

Fellow at Methodist Hospital/Weil College of Cornell University in Houston

Expert in Mohs Micrographic Surgery

Published numerous papers in the field of dermatology

SOURCE Haute Beauty