11.12.2019 01:40:00

Dr. Bobby Awadalla Partners with the Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Bobby Awadalla is a well-respected board-certified dermatologist and joins Haute Beauty Network as a skin expert representing the Orange County Market.

The Haute Beauty Network, well known for its exclusivity, and luxurious lifestyle, is privileged to present Dr. Awadalla as a leading Face Expert and our newest addition to the Haute Living partnership.

Haute Beauty offers a prominent collective of leading doctors nationwide. The invitation-only exclusive network maintains elite as ever, with only two doctors in every market. This partnership allows Haute Beauty to connect its affluent readers with industry-leading doctors.

Visit Dr. Awadalla's Haute Beauty Profile - https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-bobby-awadalla-md/

Bobby Awadalla, MD is a well-respected board-certified dermatologist and Mohs micrographic surgeon. He brings his extensive knowledge of dermatology and state-of-the-art expertise in skin cancer removal, facial plastic reconstruction and cosmetic dermatology to help his patients in his medical practice.

About Dr. Awadalla:

Dr. Awadalla is also active in research and has authored numerous articles in the field of dermatology as well as seven books in the Skincredible series. His expertise in this field has led to him become a sought-out speaker at medical conferences.

CREDENTIALS

Board Certified Dermatologist
Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology
Fellow of the American College of Mohs Surgery
Fellow of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery
Member of the Leading Physicans of the World
Top Doctor – Findatopdoc
Graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine with honors and admitted to the highly esteemed national medical honor society Alpha Omega Alpha
Chief Resident at Virginia Commonwealth University
Fellow at Methodist Hospital/Weil College of Cornell University in Houston
Expert in Mohs Micrographic Surgery
Published numerous papers in the field of dermatology

 

