Dr. Ann Collins Takes the Helm as Canadian Medical Association President

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is pleased to announce that Dr. Ann Collins of Fredericton, NB, has been officially installed as president at its Annual General Meeting and General Council, held today. A family physician for over 30 years, she is only the ninth woman to lead the 153-year old organization. 

Dr. Ann Collins takes the helm as Canadian Medical Association President (CNW Group/Canadian Medical Association)

Dr. Collins brings a wide range of experience to the role, serving for more than two decades as medical director for a local nursing home, working part-time in a hospital emergency department and teaching residents in Dalhousie University's Family Medicine Program — in addition to running her family practice in Fredericton.

Becoming CMA president is a natural progression for Dr. Collins. She has been a board member for the organization for the past seven years and served as board chair for the New Brunswick Medical Society for five years. She also spent several years on the board of governors at St. Thomas University in Fredericton.

"I look forward to lending my voice as an experienced, hard-working physician with a vast and diverse background to help map out our future as a profession," says Dr. Collins. "Physicians are being confronted with many challenges, particularly in the context of the pandemic, and I'm committed to amplifying their voices and advocating for reforms to address their needs and the needs of their patients."

Since 1867, the Canadian Medical Association has been the national voice of Canada's medical profession. We work with physicians, residents and medical students on issues that matter to the profession and the health of Canadians. We advocate for policy and programs that drive meaningful change for physicians and their patients.

