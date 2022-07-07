Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
07.07.2022 22:05:22

Dr. Aldo Rossi Joins a Growing Amlan International Team in the Americas

Oil-Dri
30.22 USD -1.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

CHICAGO, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, a global leader in mineral-based feed additives that support poultry and livestock gut health, announces the appointment of Dr. Aldo Rossi to Director of Sales and Technical Service for North America and the promotion of Heath Wessels to VP of Sales for the Americas. Both Aldo and Heath are well-known to the poultry industry and have an impressive 50-plus years of industry experience between them.

Aldo’s most recent position was as the vice president of R&D with a well-known pedigree broiler breeding company. In this role, he led a global team of geneticists, biotech scientists, data analysts, engineers and product testing specialists establishing strategies to support innovative research, technology and product development. Aldo is a graduate of the University of California–Davis, with Bachelor of Science, and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degrees.

Aldo will continue to leverage his leadership and technical service skills in his role at Amlan by executing Amlan’s global sales strategy, leading market activities and identifying solutions that support the needs of Amlan’s customers. Amlan recently launched a product range specifically tailored to the North American market that maintain poultry and livestock intestinal health and adds value for producers. Aldo and the North American team will continue to partner with customers to improve the bottom line of their operations using Amlan’s range of natural, mineral-based feed additives.

"Systemic issues in animals often start in the gut. So, if we can use our natural feed additives to optimize gut health, we can help maximize the potential profits of producers,” said Heath. "With Aldo joining our team, we can only strengthen our commitment to bringing value to our customers.”

Heath was recently promoted to the vice president position after joining Amlan in 2020 and will now lead the Amlan sales team for the Americas. Antibiotic-free production has increased in the Americas in recent years, opening the door for an expanded natural feed additive market. Amlan has a distinct advantage in this market thanks to vertical integration with Oil-Dri® Corporation of America that allows complete control and traceability of their single-source mineral.

Company Information

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri leverages over 80 years of expertise in mineral science to selectively mine and process their unique mineral for consumer and business-to-business markets. Oil-Dri Corporation of America doing business as "Amlan International” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives across the world. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

Reagan Culbertson
Media Contact
press@amlan.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38ea2558-eb4a-4743-8c8e-627e59cd49e2


