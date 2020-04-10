+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 21:27:00

DPP site-location tool helping businesses explore Delaware remotely during COVID-19

WILMINGTON, Del., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses seeking to locate or expand in Delaware after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted can explore available Delaware sites now thanks to a powerful online tool that provides information about buildings, labor force and more. The tool is available through Delaware Prosperity Partnership's new site-location microsite, Delaware.zoomprospector.com.

Also available are details relevant to the COVID-19 pandemic. These include an employment impact measurement based on a Delaware's mix of industries by county and region. Lists of businesses currently open or temporarily closed, restaurants offering delivery, medical testing centers and businesses participating in gift card stimulus programs are included as well.

"In the best of times, Zoom Prospector makes it easy for anyone to access key data businesses need to make a location decision — everything from demographics to utilities to internet options and key infrastructure," said Becky Harrington, business development director for Delaware Prosperity Partnership. "With more than 97 percent of site selection research done online — especially now at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as companies are asked to postpone visits— the new tool allows developers to see aerial and street-level views of locations, as well as vital workforce information and data on amenities and spending patterns as they prepare to build and grow their businesses once restrictions are lifted."

Other key data available through Zoom Prospector include:

  • transportation options
  • utility services
  • business development incentives
  • complex data on employment, economic trends and training needs by region

"When employers have ready access to the data and can see Delaware's value proposition — especially how our state is poised to get back to work as soon as it is safe to do so — Zoom Prospector will make the business of deciding to Choose Delaware a lot easier," Harrington said. "The way this data can be combined, compared and contrasted is flashing a well-deserved spotlight on Delaware and will be an important tool in helping us come back economically stronger than ever."

Created in 2017, Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) brings together the resources, commitment and energy of both public and private sectors to attract, grow and retain companies; to build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and to support private employers in identifying, recruiting and developing talent in the state of Delaware. For more information, visit choosedelaware.com.

 

Delaware Prosperity Partnership logo (PRNewsfoto/Marlette Funding, LLC,Delaware )

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dpp-site-location-tool-helping-businesses-explore-delaware-remotely-during-covid-19-301038883.html

SOURCE Delaware Prosperity Partnership

