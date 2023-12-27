Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.12.2023 01:00:00

DPC Dash Expands China Presence with 10 New Store Openings Across Eight Cities

HONG KONG, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash Ltd ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (HK: 1405), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of 10 new stores across eight new cities in the past week.

This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone for DPC Dash as it brings its delectable offerings to new customers in China mainland cities of Tangshan, Xi'an, Xiamen, Fuzhou, Changsha, Nantong, Yangzhou and Hefei. All of the stores opened between December 23rd and 24th.

Notably, the Company is opening two stores at a time both in Fuzhou and Nantong. In 2023, DPC Dash has already opened a total of 175 new stores for new and existing consumers. As of December 26, DPC Dash directly operates 761 stores across 29 cities in China mainland.

The expansion of DPC Dash stores into these new cities aligns with the Company's focus on serving Chinese consumers delicious, value-for-money pizzas through online channels, with an emphasis on delivery, enhanced by technology.

Prior to the new openings, DPC Dash already held nine of the top 10 spots for first 30-day sales among Domino's stores globally. New stores continue to break sales records. The stores in Xi'an and Changsha, both newly opened, breaks Single Day Sales records among DPC Dash stores in China, while other stores are also delivering excellent performance.

"We are thrilled for the new store openings and DPC Dash's expansion to eight more new cities," said Aileen Wang, director and chief executive officer of DPC Dash. "This expansion represents an exciting milestone for our company as we bring our exceptional food and outstanding service to new communities. It is encouraging to witness the overwhelming passion and enthusiasm our valued customers have shown for our food and brand as we expand into new cities. I am incredibly grateful to our dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly to create spectacular openings, delivering outstanding food and service to our cherished customers. Our expansion in China is on the right track, and we continue to strengthen our development capabilities in regards to both menu and technology."

About DPC Dash

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually developed and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model.

DPC Dash directly operates 761 stores across 29 cities in China mainland as of 26 December, 2023. The Company is the fastest growing among China's top-five pizza brands, as well as the third-largest in terms of 2022 revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan in March 2023.

For more information, visit www.dpcdash.com  

Contacts

Media Relations

DPC Dash Public Relations:
ICR, LLC
dpcdashPR@icrinc.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dpc-dash-expands-china-presence-with-10-new-store-openings-across-eight-cities-302022319.html

SOURCE DPC Dash Ltd

