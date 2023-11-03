Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'592 0.8%  SPI 13'900 1.1%  Dow 33'839 1.7%  DAX 15'144 1.5%  Euro 0.9622 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'170 1.9%  Gold 1'985 0.1%  Bitcoin 31'522 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9058 -0.1%  Öl 87.0 2.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Swisscom874251Geberit3017040Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Tesla11448018Adecco1213860Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343
Top News
Hohe Abwärtsdynamik: Deshalb rät ein Deutsche Bank-Experte dazu, die Finger vom SMI zu lassen
NEL-Aktie im Fokus: Wer hält die grössten Anteile von NEL ASA?
US-Bondrenditen markieren Höchststand seit 16 Jahren: Wie können Schweizer Anleger dies für sich nutzen?
BitMEX-Gründer Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin reagiert auf "zukünftige, sehr inflationäre globale Kriegssituation"
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2023: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

03.11.2023 01:00:00

DPC Dash Continues to Lead Domino's Global Sales with Newly Opened Stores in China

  • The two new stores opened on September 30, 2023, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, have achieved the rank of No.5 and No.7 in Domino's global system record for sales in the first 30 days.
  • DPC Dash stores in China now hold the record as the top eight for first 30-day sales across the Domino's system globally as of Oct 31, 2023.

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash Ltd ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, continues to break Domino's global sales records as it rapidly expands in China.

The two new stores opened on September 30, 2023, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, achieved the rank of No.5 and No.7 in Domino's global system record for sales in the first 30 days. With these new records, stores operated by DPC Dash now hold all of the top-eight spots for first 30-day sales among Domino's stores globally. DPC Dash occupies nine of the top 10 spots, occupying the 10th spot as well.

Supported by an efficient store economic model, the Company's strong network is experiencing continued strong growth in stores, surpassing 700 in September. As of September 30, 2023, DPC Dash directly operates 716 stores across 21 cities in China mainland.

Ms. Aileen Wang, executive director and chief executive officer of DPC Dash, said, "We're pleased to see our high-quality growth and expansion in China. The China pizza market is large and fast-growing, offering us a significant market opportunity with significant whitespace for DPC Dash's continued and rapid growth."

Under the current management, DPC Dash will continue to operate with a unique business model that combines globally recognized Domino's playbook with DPC Dash's knowledge of the China market, serving Chinese consumers delicious, value for money pizza through online channels, with an emphasis on delivery, enhanced by technology.

About DPC Dash

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually developed and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model.

DPC Dash directly operates 716 stores across 21 cities in China mainland as of 30 September, 2023. The Company is the fastest growing among China's top-five pizza brands, as well as the third-largest in terms of 2022 revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan in March 2023.

For more information, visit www.dpcdash.com 

Contacts

Media Relations

DPC Dash Public Relations:
ICR, LLC
dpcdashPR@icrinc.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dpc-dash-continues-to-lead-dominos-global-sales-with-newly-opened-stores-in-china-301975679.html

SOURCE DPC Dash Ltd

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Casey`s, Adobe, Alphabet & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Casey`s, Adobe, Alphabet & inkl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Casey`s, Adobe, Alphabet & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

02.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
02.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt nach Fed-Sitzung auf 36.000 Dollar – Anleger hoffen auf Zinsgipfel
02.11.23 Marktüberblick: FMC hebt Prognose an
02.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Bekannte Qualitäten/Streaming – Gute Unterhaltung
02.11.23 War das der Befreiungsschlag?
02.11.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Casey`s, Adobe, Alphabet & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch
02.11.23 Porsche auf der Überholspur
31.10.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf EMS-Chemie, Holcim, Sika
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'050.00 18.86
Short 11'272.56 13.42 9ZSSMU
Short 11'666.30 8.95 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 10'591.98 02.11.2023 17:30:06
Long 10'161.95 19.28 CVSSMU
Long 9'938.30 13.77 CPSSMU
Long 9'502.61 8.84 SSNM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz Rekordhöhen: Darum raten Experten derzeit vom Goldkauf ab
180-Grad-Wende: Darum raten Experten jetzt zum Wechsel von Ethereum zu Bitcoin
PayPal-Aktie stärker: PayPal steigert Umsatz
Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank Fed hält an Zinspause fest - Tür für Erhöhung bleibt aber offen
Geberit-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Geberit steigert Profitabilität trotz Umsatzrückgang
Weshalb der Eurokurs seine Gewinne wieder abgibt - zum Franken erholt
Nikola-Aktie letztlich dennoch deutlich fester: Tesla-Rivale Nikola macht mehr Verlust
Bundesrat: SNB schliesst weitere Zinserhöhungen nicht aus
Adecco-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Adecco Group mit Zugewinnen bei Marktanteilen in allen Regionen
Dufry-Aktie profitiert: Dufry verbucht kräftiges Wachstum - Dividende geplant

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit