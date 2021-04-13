Dow features sustainable silicone technologies at China International Automotive Electronics and Electric Vehicle Conference

SHANGHAI, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: Dow) will share exciting information about its advanced silicone solutions for more sustainable mobility during two technical presentations at electronica China's 2021 China International Automotive Electronics and Electric Vehicle Conference. Dow scientists will explain how the company's material technologies are addressing specific application challenges in electric vehicles and power electronics.

Dr. Zou Lu will present "Dow Silicone Solutions in xEV" on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. China Standard Time (CST). Lu will discuss how Dow's advanced silicones provide thermal management, electrically conductive adhesion and shielding against electromagnetic interference (EMI) in xEVs, which include plug-in, hybrid and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Cathy Su will then present "Dow Provides ADAS with High Efficiency, Stability and Protection" on April 15 from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST. Su will discuss Dow's silicone technologies for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), a focus for developers of autonomous vehicles. Both Dow presentations will take place in the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

To drive the growth of sustainable mobility in the Asia-Pacific region and globally, many companies are looking for transportation-related technologies that can enhance manufacturing and help them promote security and safety, efficiency, pollution control and climate responsive designs.

"Through close collaboration, Dow is helping its customers achieve their manufacturing goals while reducing their carbon footprint," says Jeroen Bello, global marketing director for Mobility & Transportation, Dow. "Our presentations at electronica China 2021 will demonstrate this commitment and explain how our proven technologies, broad application development and technical expertise are helping to address e-mobility challenges."

The Dow presenters will also detail at the conference the company's proven thermally and electrically conductive silicones for demanding vehicle applications. These include ADAS electronic control units (ECUs) and batteries to help manage thermal, adhesion, sealing and throughput challenges and achieve reliable protection and shielding.

Dow's newest gap filler and conductive materials include DOWSIL™ TC-5515 LT Low Density Thermal Conductive Gap Filler, an Edison Awards™ finalist that enables lightweight EV battery pack assembly. Another innovative Dow material, DOWSIL™ EC-6601 Electrically Conductive Adhesive, provides reliable EMI shielding for automotive radar, cameras and 5G base station applications.

At the conference, the company will also preview two new products from Dow's broad and growing portfolio of thermally conductive solutions that will be commercially available later this spring: DOWSIL™ TC-4551 CV Thermally Conductive Gap Filler provides a high level of thermal conductivity that delivers controlled volatility and reliable performance in automotive power applications and sensitive automotive electronics; and DOWSIL™ TC-2035 CVThermally Conductive Adhesive is a high-performing adhesive for electronic modules that delivers superior lifetime performance for Tier 1 suppliers.

Dow presents its expertise and commitment to the e-mobility and transportation industries through its MobilityScience™ platform, where advanced products and extensive services are tailored to meet specific customer needs, including polyolefins, polyurethanes, acrylics, specialty chemicals and silicones. Dow also brings its material science expertise to vehicle electrification as the official materials science partner of Jaguar Racing.

Dow's portfolio of silicone technologies for transportation and e-mobility is available worldwide. To learn more, visit dow.com/emobility.

Dow operates 106 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $39 billion in 2020.

