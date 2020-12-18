SMI 10’524 -0.2%  SPI 13’104 -0.1%  Dow 30’089 -0.7%  DAX 13’631 -0.3%  Euro 1.0823 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’546 -0.4%  Gold 1’880 -0.3%  Bitcoin 20’075 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8842 0.0%  Öl 52.2 1.3% 

18.12.2020 20:31:00

Dow CEO Jim Fitterling Leads 2020 ICIS Top 40 Power Players

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow chairman and CEO Jim Fitterling is #1 in the 2020 ICIS Top 40 Power Players, a global ranking of the leading CEOs and senior executives making the greatest positive impact on their companies and the industry.

ICIS Logo (PRNewsfoto/ICIS)

"With a sharp focus on ESG (environmental, social and governance), Fitterling is leading Dow in a new direction through capital disciplined growth combined with sustainability, featuring exciting initiatives in plastics recycling and 'zero carbon crackers'," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

Under Fitterling, Dow is accelerating its sustainability goals, aiming to take out around 5m tonnes/year of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from its 2020 baseline by 2030 - a 15% reduction - and getting to carbon neutral by 2050.

By 2030, Dow aims to enable 1m tonnes of plastic to be collected, recycled or reused through direct actions and partnerships, and by 2035 have 100% of its packaging products be recyclable or reusable.

"The company's new culture of capital discipline has also served stakeholders well through the coronavirus pandemic as its strong balance sheet served as a buffer from extremely challenging business conditions," noted Chang.

In the 2020 ICIS Top 40 Power Players ranking, Saudi Aramco president and CEO Amin Nasser came in second, followed by Solvay CEO Ilham Kadri.

The ICIS Top 40 Power Players ranking is based on selections by the global ICIS senior editorial staff.

About ICIS:

ICIS is a trusted source of intelligence for the global energy, chemical and fertilizer industries. We are a division of RELX, a FTSE 15 company with a market cap of £34.8 billion and an employee base of over 30,000 experts across 40 countries.

At ICIS, we help businesses make strategic decisions, mitigate risk, improve productivity and capitalise on new opportunities. We make some of the world's most important markets more trusted and predictable by providing data services, thought leadership and decision tools. As a result of our unmatched global presence, we can deliver targeted connected intelligence to influence thousands of decisions across supply chains every single day. We shape the world by connecting markets to optimise the world's valuable resources. With a global team of more than 600 experts, ICIS has employees based in London, New York, Houston, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Tokyo and Perth.

About RELX:

RELX is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. Total market capitalisation is approximately £34.8bn|€38.4bn|$47bn.

 

 

 

 

pagehit