Dovre Group Aktie [Valor: 1008639 / ISIN: FI0009008098]
08.10.2024 13:00:00

DOVRE GROUP PLC’s SECOND DIVIDEND INSTALLMENT BASED ON THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING DECISION (APRIL 4, 2024)

Dovre Group
0.31 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Dovre Group Plc                Stock exchange release                October 8, 2024, at 2 p.m.

DOVRE GROUP PLC’s SECOND DIVIDEND INSTALLMENT BASED ON THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING DECISION (APRIL 4, 2024)

Dovre Group Plc’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on April 4, 2024, decided on the company’s dividend distribution in two installments. The first installment, 0.01 euros per share, was paid on April 15, 2024.

The second installment, 0.01 euros per share, will be paid on October 31, 2024. For this second installment the ex-dividend date is October 23, 2024, and the date of record is October 24, 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc
Hans Sten, CFO
Tel. +358 20 436 2000
hans.sten@dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a trusted global provider of project management services with locations across Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, and the United States. Our professionals execute assignments all around the world. In 2023, the Group’s net sales were EUR 196.7 million and its operating result was EUR 7.4 million. The Group’s parent company Dovre Group Plc is domiciled in Finland and listed in Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol DOV1V). Dovre takes an active part in the green transition and contributes to an environmentally and socially sustainable future. Website: www.dovregroup.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.dovregroup.com


