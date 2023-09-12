Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Dovre Group Aktie [Valor: 1008639 / ISIN: FI0009008098]
12.09.2023 08:00:00

Dovre Group awarded frame agreement with The Norwegian Ministry of Finance

Dovre Group
Dovre Group Plc                            Press Release                      September 12, 2023, at 9 am

Dovre Group awarded frame agreement with The Norwegian Ministry of Finance

Dovre Group Consulting and Institute of Transport Economics together with Dovre Group Energy have been awarded a frame agreement with The Norwegian Ministry of Finance for supply of external quality assurance for large public projects in Norway. The agreement runs from September 2023 and has a duration of two years with an option for two additional years.

«We are very proud to have been awarded this contract with The Norwegian Ministry of Finance», says Stein Berntsen, Head of Dovre Group Consulting. «It confirms our position as a recognised independent adviser to the owners of some of the largest and most complex projects in Norway». Dovre has had similar frame agreement continuously with this important client since June 2000.

For further information, please contact:

DOVRE GROUP PLC
Arve Jensen
CEO
Tel. +47 90 60 78 11
Arve.jensen@dovregroup.com
www.dovregroup.com


Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable Energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com.

The Norwegian Ministry of Finance is responsible for planning and implementing economic policy, co-ordinating the preparation of the budget, ensuring government revenues by maintaining and developing the system of taxes and duties and monitoring financial markets and drawing up regulations. Website: www.regjeringen.no


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com

 


