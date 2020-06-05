05.06.2020 17:15:00

Dovetail Project Offers Relief for Young Parents

CHICAGO, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dovetail Project announced today that it will host a special giveaway event this Saturday to help provide young parents with emergency resources. One hundred relief bags of food and baby supplies will be given to the first 100 young parents who text DOVETAIL to 56525, starting today. All fathers and mothers ages 17-30 are eligible. Bags can be picked up at the Dovetail Project office, 7300 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL, 60619 from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

On April 1, the Dovetail Project launched the Fatherhood Relief Fund to provide emergency resources for fathers ages 17-30 living in the City of Chicago and the South Suburbs during the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the organization has received over 2,500 text messages on its fatherhood support line and has delivered hundreds of relief care packages to fathers.

Because of civil unrest across the city this past week, stores are closed across the south and west sides, and basic resources are harder to access than ever. Although Dovetail normally focuses on fathers, in recognition of the enormous challenges facing young Black and Brown parents at this time, Dovetail is reaching out to include both fathers and mothers this weekend.

"We've already been delivering emergency resources to fathers around the city throughout the pandemic, but the need is even greater now, so we're stepping up to include mothers, too," says Sheldon Smith, Executive Director. "Grocery stores are closed on the South Side from Lake Shore Drive to State Street, from 35th Street to 95th Street. We need to make sure parents and their children can still eat."

How can parents apply for relief? Fathers and mothers ages 17-30 who need relief this Saturday should text the word DOVETAIL to 56525 starting today, Thursday, June 4. Relief bags for Saturday 6/6 pickup are available to the first 100 parents who text.

How can others help? Interested supporters can learn more at https://thedovetailproject.org/relief/ and give online at https://thedovetailproject.org/donate/.

To learn more about The Dovetail Project and their 10-year track record of impacting young fathers in Chicago, visit www.thedovetailproject.org.

Contact:

Sheldon Smith

773-310-1421

sheldonsmith@thedovetailproject.org

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dovetail-project-offers-relief-for-young-parents-301071288.html

SOURCE The Dovetail Project

