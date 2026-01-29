Dover Aktie 925669 / US2600031080
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
29.01.2026 15:13:50
Dover Reports Higher Q4 Earnings; Guides FY26
(RTTNews) - Dover Corp. (DOV), a diversified manufacturer, on Thursday reported higher net income in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.
For the fourth quarter, net income increased to $274.77 million from $238.38 million in the previous year.
Earnings per share were $2.01 versus $1.72 last year.
On the adjusted basis, net income rose to $343.33 million from $304.63 million in the previous year.
Adjusted earnings per share were $2.51 versus $2.20 last year.
On average, eighteen analysts had expected the company to report $2.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Operating earnings surged to $345.30 million from $295.06 million in the prior year.
Revenue increased to $2.10 billion from $1.93 billion in the previous year.
Looking ahead, Dover expected full year 2026 earnings per share in the range of $8.95 to $9.15, while on an adjusted basis, earnings per share are projected to be $10.45 to $10.65.
For the full year 2026, revenue growth is expected to be 5 to 7 percent, with organic growth of 3 to 5 percent.
In the pre-market trading, Dover is 2.53% higher at $211.11 on the New York Stock Exchange.