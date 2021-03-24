SMI 11’067 -0.3%  SPI 13’980 -0.3%  Dow 32’420 0.0%  DAX 14’610 -0.4%  Euro 1.1052 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’833 0.1%  Gold 1’734 0.4%  Bitcoin 50’812 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9356 0.2%  Öl 64.0 6.1% 
24.03.2021 21:15:00

Dover Fueling Solutions Announces DX Promote to Digitally Transform Fuel Dispensers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, is pleased to announce the launch of DX Promote™, part of the DFS DX™ connected solutions platform. DX Promote enables retail fueling stations to give customers an immersive digital experience by displaying targeted advertising alongside other entertainment and informational content during the fueling process.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

DX Promote allows retailers to advertise their goods and services through an integrated digital platform at each fueling point, which helps draw customers inside the convenience store, increasing retailer sales and profit margins. Driven by Microsoft Azure, DX Promote not only leverages next-generation technology to centrally manage and deploy both day and time appropriate advertisements, but it also boosts in-store sales, on-site car washes and other auto services, and ultimately increases overall average per-visit revenue and profit.

"In addition to helping our customers drive engagement, differentiate and showcase their products, the DX Promote has been designed to streamline operations by simplifying the process to upload and change the promotional and media content customers see during the fueling process," said Reggie O'Donoghue, Senior Director of Product Management, Dover Fueling Solutions. "This is consistent with our company's core mission: enabling the evolution of the consumer experience."

"DX Promote is by far the biggest technology leap we have seen in gas pumps since we entered this industry 25 years ago," said Marvin Poota, Owner and Operator, Wixom BP. "We are now able to highlight our food service from our kitchen, as well as showcase individual product promotions and even display pictures of inside the store. It has been refreshing to see this advancement in technology."

For more information, please visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com/dxpromote.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, comprises the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim, and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Dover Fueling Solutions Contact:
Jocelyn Sexton
(737) 529-6345
jocelyn.sexton@doverfs.com

Dover Media Contact:
Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications    
(630) 743-5039    
asakowicz@dovercorp.com     

Dover Investor Contact:
Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations   
(630) 743-5131   
agaliuk@dovercorp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-fueling-solutions-announces-dx-promote-to-digitally-transform-fuel-dispensers-301255200.html

SOURCE Dover

