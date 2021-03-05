SMI 10’750 -0.2%  SPI 13’470 0.3%  Dow 30’924 -1.1%  DAX 14’056 -0.2%  Euro 1.1125 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’705 -0.2%  Gold 1’698 -0.7%  Bitcoin 44’868 -3.5%  Dollar 0.9291 0.0%  Öl 67.2 5.0% 
Douglas Emmett Aktie
05.03.2021

Douglas Emmett To Present at 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

Douglas Emmett
32.69 USD -2.10%

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that President and CEO Jordan L. Kaplan will be participating in a roundtable discussion at the 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 3:30 pm Eastern Time. A live webcast of the discussion will be available at:

https://kvgo.com/citi/douglas-emmett-march-2021

A replay of the discussion will be available on the same URL for one year following the completion of the conference.

About Douglas Emmett, Inc.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. For more information about Douglas Emmett, please visit our website at www.douglasemmett.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical facts, the statements in this press release regarding Douglas Emmett’s business activities are forward-looking statements based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to us about known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements to anticipate future results or trends. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

