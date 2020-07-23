+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
23.07.2020 21:30:00

Doug Kroetsch appointed as government industry leader for RSM Canada's new public sector practice group

TORONTO, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - RSM Canada, the leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting  services focused on the middle market, today is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Kroetsch as government industry leader for its new public sector practice group.  

With nearly twenty-five years of experience providing assurance and consulting services to both government agencies and private companies in Canada and internationally, Doug is uniquely positioned to spearhead this practice group based on the strength of his relationships in the public sector. Along with this newly created role, Doug will continue to lead as both RSM Canada's Alberta market leader and Edmonton market leader.

As Kroetsch remarked, "RSM Canada has built strong partnerships throughout the public sector, with deep expertise across all sub-sectors: provincial, federal, municipal, crown corporations, schools and hospitals. The new public sector practice group will help build resilient public services and programs that make a positive difference in our community." 

RSM Canada's public sector practice group takes an evidence-based approach combining the latest research and innovation with practical hands-on solutions. As public sector organizations respond to a new range of current issues such as increased demand for services, and improving efficiencies and technologies amidst tight budgets and timelines, the public sector practice group experts will deliver customized solutions for the unique and evolving needs of government.

Harry Blum, RSM Canada's national managing partner added, "We continue to focus on those sectors and industries within the economy that affect Canadian businesses the most. As we manage through our current health crisis and prepare for a post-COVID world, it's clear that pubic sector programs and initiatives will continue to take on added meaning and significance. Now more than ever, government and the public sector will play a leading role in Canada's economic recovery, and RSM Canada will be there to help."

"We take a holistic approach to providing value-add solutions across tax, audit and consulting to all of the industries we support and we are confident our team of government industry experts led by Doug, will make us the trusted advisor of choice for public sector clients who want to think differently."

About RSM

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM Canada LLP provides public accounting services and is the Canadian member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 41,000 people in 116 countries. RSM Alberta LLP is a limited liability partnership and independent legal entity that provides public accounting services. RSM Canada Consulting LP provides consulting services and is an affiliate of RSM US LLP, a member firm of RSM International.  For more information visit rsmcanada.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE RSM Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 205.50
2.29 %
Nestle 111.28
1.68 %
SGS 2’470.00
1.11 %
ABB 24.18
0.75 %
Alcon 57.16
0.70 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.30
-1.57 %
CS Group 9.88
-2.02 %
UBS Group 11.23
-2.60 %
Roche Hldg G 328.10
-3.13 %
Swiss Re 74.22
-3.61 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:15
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
12:30
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV
09:17
Vontobel: derimail - 20% p.a. auf Alibaba, Beyond Meat, Starbucks in CHF mit 50% Barriere
09:01
SMI verliert an Schwung
08:48
Weekly-Hits: Cyber Security – Den Hackern auf der Spur / Luxusindustrie – Die Krise schlägt durch
22.07.20
Economic Spotlight: New Zealand and Australia’s Currencies
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Genussscheine verlieren: Roche bekommt Coronakrise im Halbjahr zu spüren
Tesla macht Gewinne: Tesla-Aktie legt zu
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Kapitalerhöhung ist unter Dach und Fach
Swiss Re verbucht im Halbjahr Milliardenverlust - Swiss Re-Aktie knickt ein
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO auf grünem Terrain
Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tritt auf der Stelle
Zur Rose-Aktie aktuell: Anleger schicken Zur Rose auf rotes Terrain
USA bestellt Hunderte Millionen Impfstoffdosen von Pfizer und BioNTech - Aktien fester
Deutliche Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Deutliche Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt notierte am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht unter die Nulllinie fiel. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. An den US-Börsen geht es am Donnerstag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB