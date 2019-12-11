+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
Doug Campbell, AIA, LEED AP Joins Ghafari as Director of Education

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug Campbell, AIA, LEED AP, has joined global architecture and engineering firm Ghafari Associates (Ghafari) as Director of Education. In this role, Campbell assumes leadership of Ghafari's education practice and is responsible for developing firm strategy in the sector and leading projects aimed at enhancing the student experience.

Doug Campbell, Ghafari Director of Education

"The most incredible part of my job is the opportunity to collaborate with clients and help inspire future generations of students," Campbell says. "Today and tomorrow's children are our future: our inventors, our scholars, our entrepreneurs, and our explorers. Knowing that Ghafari is built on the idea of giving students a 'Space to Thrive' is the best kind of aspiration I can think of."

With a design career spanning more than 15 years, Campbell has focused on progressive educational pedagogies, sustainable building performance, and life-changing student experiences. His portfolio encompasses a variety of education-sector projects, from campus master planning, to Pre-K-12 schools, to large renovation and new construction projects in higher education. He has worked at multiple world-class design firms, including CannonDesign, and, most recently, SmithGroup.

"Doug brings tremendous experience and an energized strategic vision to our team as we strive to broaden our education design portfolio across our offices in the U.S. and overseas," says Ghafari President and CEO Kouhaila Hammer. "We will be looking for him to lead our education practice and our clients toward remarkable campus achievements."

Campbell holds a Master of Architecture from the University of Texas at Austin with an emphasis in sustainable design. He earned a dual bachelor's degree in architecture and English literature from the University of Virginia. In addition to being a published thought leader, he also serves his community through teaching and volunteer work, having taught design to elementary school children, undergraduate and graduate design studios, as well as teaching at the UTSOA Summer Academy.

About Ghafari Associates:
Ghafari Associates is a leading global architecture, interior design, engineering, process design, and consulting firm that has been a partner, innovator, and advocate for its clients since 1982. Winner of Engineering News-Record Midwest's "Design Firm of the Year" award in 2017, Ghafari supports the aviation, corporate / commercial, education, government and institutional, healthcare, and industrial / manufacturing sectors through 15 offices across the globe. To learn more, visit www.ghafari.com.

Contact:
Kendra Achenbach  |  Marketing Coordinator
kachenbach@ghafari.com  |  +1.616.771.0909

(PRNewsfoto/Ghafari Associates)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doug-campbell-aia-leed-ap-joins-ghafari-as-director-of-education-300973237.html

SOURCE Ghafari Associates

;