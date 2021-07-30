DoubleLine Paper: "Evaluating the Commercial Real Estate Market: Observations and Opportunities"

|
LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new research paper, Morris Chen, lead Portfolio Manager of DoubleLine's Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities/Commercial Real Estate team, and Portfolio Manager Mark Cho examine varying states of recovery and disruption in the different sectors of the U.S. commercial real estate market and assess the opportunities in the related debt markets.
Posted July 30, 2021, on DoubleLine.com, the paper is titled "Evaluating the Commercial Real Estate Market: Observations and Opportunities"; it can be found at this link:
https://doubleline.com/wp-content/uploads/Evaluating-the-CRE-Debt-Market_July-2021.pdf
About DoubleLine Capital LP
DoubleLine Capital LP is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (213) 633-8200 or by e-mail at info@doubleline.com. As of the June 30 close of the - second quarter of 2021, DoubleLine Capital LP and its related entities managed $137 billion in assets across all vehicles, including open-end mutual funds, collective investment trusts, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, hedge funds, variable annuities, UCITS and separate accounts. News media can reach DoubleLine by e-mail at media@doubleline.com. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.
- This material contains the opinions of the manager as of the date it was published and such opinions are subject to change without notice.
- The material represents DoubleLine's intellectual property. No portion of this presentation may be published, reproduced, transmitted, or rebroadcast in any media in any form without the express written permission of DoubleLine. To receive permission from DoubleLine, please contact media@doubleline.com.
- The views and forecasts expressed in any materials on this website are as of the date indicated, are subject to change without notice, may not come to pass and do not represent a recommendation or offer of any particular security, strategy, or investment. DoubleLine has no obligation to provide revised assessments in the event of changed circumstances. There can be no assurance that the strategies described will achieve their objectives and goals.
