Double the Unicorns this November at Wild Digital Indonesia

Jason Thompson from OVO & Achmad Zaky from Bukalapak to lead the Main Stage this 26 th alongside 40 other speakers

Startup World Cup, backed by Pegasus Tech Ventures, debuts at Wild Digital Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two weeks from now, the third edition of Wild Digital Indonesia is set to light the stage on fire with its first-class main stage speakers and unparalleled networking opportunities on 26th November at Sheraton Grand Jakarta. The conference will see the confluence of nearly 40 speakers and more than 1000 leading founders, internet giants, startups, conglomerates, CEOs, top-tier investors and blue-chipped corporates from the region and country.

Exciting speaker line-up includes:

Jason Thompson - CEO of OVO. In the span of only two short years, OVO is now leading the e-wallet game in Indonesia with its rewards and financial services platform, serving more than 300 cities in Indonesia alone - easily accessible via 115 million devices across the country. OVO was also very recently crowned the latest Indonesian unicorn, valued at US$ 2.9 Billion .

Achmad Zaky - Founder & CEO of Bukalapak. With their most recent round of funding from Indonesian media giant Emtek and South Korea's Shinhan Financial Group Co, Bukalapak is now valued at more than US$2.5 billion.

John Lim - Vice President of Pegasus Tech Ventures (Silicon Valley-Based venture capital firm).

Edward Tirtanata - Co-Founder & CEO of Kopi Kenangan (The humble little coffee startup with the fasting growing rate in Indonesia ). Kopi Kenangan recently bagged US$ 20 Million in a Series A funding from Sequiao India.

Pamitra Wineka - Co-Founder & President of TaniHub (subsidiary to TaniGroup). A farm-to-table e-marketplace, Tani Hub connects farmers to restaurants, hotels and catering businesses (used by more than 25000 Indonesian farmers) to help them get honest rates for their crops and avenues for business expansion.

Startup World Cup

Wild Digital first introduced Startup Disruptor Arena (SDA) as part of its main stage program back in 2017, and it has been a big hit at Wild Digital since then. The one-of-a-kind platform has showcased the region's most innovative and disruptive startups who could be the "next big thing", like StashAway, MoneyMatch, Kioson, RoundUp Analytics and CARE Concierge.

This year, Wild Digital is taking it up a notch and giving SDA a new face lift. In an exclusive partnership with Startup World Cup, the largest global startup pitch helmed by Pegasus Tech Ventures, Wild Digital will be selecting the Indonesia regional finalist and giving away a USD100,000 investment prize at Wild Digital Indonesia this 26 November. The regional finalist will go on to compete with 40+ other finalists at San Francisco for a grand investment prize of USD 1million.

Startup World Cup consists of a global series of startup conferences and pitch competitions that spread across 40+ countries organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, a US Silicon Valley VC. Startups will first compete in regional events across Australia, North America, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe and regional finalists will compete for the grand investment price at San Francisco.

The Startup World Cup Grand Finale has featured prominent figures from the entrepreneurship community, including Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder of Apple; Marc Randolph, Founder of Netflix; Reid Hoffman, Founding CEO of LinkedIn as well as top venture capital firms - Softbank, GE Ventures, 500 Startups, Techstar, Kleiner Perkins and more.

Women in Tech Initiative

Committed to raising future female tech stars, Wild Digital holds to its Women in Tech initiative to bridge the gender ratio across the tech and digital ecosystem. With the overwhelming response received, the deadline for complimentary Women in Tech tickets (T&C apply) is extended. Women in Tech initiative aims to provide female business leaders with the networking opportunities at the conference, even as Wild Digital champions the Women in Tech Community. To secure these complimentary tickets, register here: bit.ly/WDWIT

