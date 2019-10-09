doTERRA Launches 14 New Products to Support Wellness

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- doTERRA, the world leader in essential oils, introduced 14 new essential oil products, including four new single essential oils, additions to the Kids Collection and Yarrow|Pom family, innovative supplements, and a new line of calming products. doTERRA announced the new products at its annual global convention in Salt Lake City in September in front of more than 45,000 in person and online attendees.

"We at doTERRA are committed to developing innovative products that leverage the natural gifts found in pure essential oils for our Wellness Advocates and customers," said Emily Wright, founding executive, sales and marketing. "Our Convention speakers presented about the science, stories, and people behind our new products, from our Lemon Eucalyptus oil to the Adaptiv™ Calming Blend. Together, they provided powerful proof of our ongoing pursuit of what's pure."

Each new product is carefully and sustainably sourced before undergoing extensive testing, building upon doTERRA's commitment to maintain the highest levels of potency and purity. An example of this is Black Spruce, a powerful essential oil known to create a relaxing atmosphere and promote feelings of harmony and balance. doTERRA's Black Spruce is made from byproducts of a sustainable logging industry and is distilled through a closed loop cycle with net zero environmental impact. Learn more about doTERRA's Black Spruce Sourcing.

Another example is doTERRA's Turmeric Dual Chamber Capsules. Prior to the announcement and launch of the capsules, doTERRA's science and research team investigated ways to increase the bioavailability of curcuminoids found in turmeric extract, which are strong antioxidants with beneficial effects. doTERRA's research resulted in a unique dual chamber capsule that combines turmeric extract with turmeric essential oils in one convenient delivery system, resulting in better absorption. Along with a healthy diet, regular exercise, and good sleep, doTERRA's Turmeric Dual Chamber Capsules add a natural one-two punch in the fight against free radicals, providing a healthy inflammatory response in the body.

Wright added, "doTERRA is more than just an essential oil company, we are in the business of empowerment. We have learned that we can achieve anything when we work together with our customers, growers, distillers, Wellness Advocates, and partners. These new products will become important pieces of the health and wellness lifestyles of millions of people around the world."

In addition to Black Spruce and doTERRA's Turmeric Dual Chamber Capsules, doTERRA also introduced the following:

ADAPTIV TM Calming Blend

Calming Blend ADAPTIV TM Touch Calming Blend

Touch Calming Blend ADAPTIV TM Calming Blend Capsules

Calming Blend Capsules Celery Seed essential oil

Citronella essential oil

Lemon Eucalyptus essential oil

Peppermint Softgels

Yarrow|Pom Body Renewal Serum

Yarrow|Pom Beauty Complex Capsule

Rose essential oil

Tamer TM Digestive Blend

Digestive Blend VoloTM Diffuser

Learn more about the new products at doTERRA.com.

About doTERRA

doTERRA® is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. doTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over seven million doTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, doTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Co-Impact Sourcing®. The doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation® offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, doTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

