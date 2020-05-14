dotdigital Launches Live Chat Service to Turn Conversations into Conversions

LONDON, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- dotdigital, the integrated marketing automation solution in Magento Commerce, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, is enriching its core bundled offering with Live Chat to enable merchants to easily access their marketing automation tools directly within Magento Commerce. dotdigital joined forces with Magento four and a half years ago – the first premier technology partner for email marketing – to help merchants expedite their data further, while increasing customer engagement and driving long-lasting loyalty. Now Magento merchants can expand their channel offering like never before. With an in-house team of Magento experts who rigorously test and validate our code, customers can expect the most feature-rich and robust marketing integration in the market.

Gartner reported that, "This year, up to 81% of marketers say they expect to be competing mostly or completely on the basis of CX" (Gartner "Customer Experience Survey Key Findings," Chris Pemberton). It's no wonder then, that a channel that offers an unparalleled satisfaction rate of up to 92% in some industries (Com100) makes users 82% more likely to convert (Intercom).

That channel is Live Chat.

As part of the Magento 2.3.4 release, dotdigital bundled its Live Chat product, marking an exciting new chapter in the dotdigital-Adobe relationship. Concurrently, in response to Covid-19, all customers will receive ten free chat agents to help manage communication with customers and prospects. What's more, Magento 2 merchants exclusively receive a free standalone dotdigital Engagement Cloud account with access to Chat.

According to Forbes Agency Council, conversational marketing is set to become one of the top marketing trends in 2020. It's clear to see why. Live Chat enables B2C and B2B merchants to deliver on, and exceed, real-time expectations, while improving conversion rates and opening more opportunities for lead generation and lead nurture.

Features unique to the dotdigital-powered Live Chat offering in Magento include: multi-team support to better direct customers to the right place; typing indicators and rich communication support such as use of GIFs and emojis for a human touch to a digital channel; and the ability to send files such as images and PDFs for quick information exchanges. Out-of-hours and welcome messages will help merchants manage consumer expectations from the channel, leading to improved customer satisfaction.

For merchants who want to take the next step with larger teams of agents, they will be able to upgrade and add more. For those who want their omnichannel touchpoints and conversational data to drive the ultimate marketing experience, they can upgrade for full access to dotdigital Engagement Cloud.

You can discover more about dotdigital and its Live Chat offering here or more around the Magento 2.3.4 bundle here.

Milan Patel, CEO of dotdigital, commented, "Our relationship with Adobe has continued to grow and develop since it acquired Magento in 2018, and we are delighted to have been selected to power the Live Chat function of the platform's latest release."

A leading 'SaaS' provider of an omnichannel marketing automation and customer engagement platform, dotdigital serves over 4,000 brands in over 150 countries. Strong partner relationships, continued investment in roadmap and staff, and incredible customer success combine to power the platform and company. dotdigital is proud to be an Adobe Exchange Premier Partner and an original Magento Premier Technology Partner.

