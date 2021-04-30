SMI 11’080 -0.2%  SPI 14’258 -0.2%  Dow 34’060 0.7%  DAX 15’154 -0.9%  Euro 1.1019 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’997 -0.5%  Gold 1’771 -0.6%  Bitcoin 48’390 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9087 -0.1%  Öl 68.6 2.3% 
30.04.2021 03:54:00

Doosan Robotics Unveils Industry's First ROS Package that Supports ROS 2 Foxy Fitzroy

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Robotics Inc. announced the release of the Doosan ROS 2 package, compatible with the latest ROS 2 Foxy Fitzroy. Releasing the package in early 2021, Doosan Robotics positions itself as the first to operate collaborative robots driven by the newest version of ROS 2.

Doosan Robotics

Doosan Robotics strategically designed its ROS 2 Foxy package to provide both convenience and accessibility. As the package is compatible with Doosan Robot Language (DRL), operators of Doosan robots with only standard ROS knowledge can easily create intelligent robotics application. The package is expected to accelerate the development of robot applications in various fields, including gripper, mobile robot integration, and multi-robot control in addition to existing controls. The company plans to support ROS 2 on various platforms such as Windows and Amazon AWS RoboMakers from the second half of 2021 and anticipates more robot applications incorporating cloud and AI to be deployed.

To familiarize users to ROS 2 and expose its new features to operators, the company will be supplying tutorial packages on creating robot functions via its partner supporting site, Doosan Robot LAB. Video tutorials on ROS application will also be made available on the site.

Doosan Robotics has been supporting ROS Kinetic and ROS Melodic since 2019, and additionally distributed the ROS Noetic package in March this year. To date, Doosan Robotics officially supports four versions of ROS.

"To meet the growing trend of robots using ROS, Doosan Robotics developed the ROS 2 Foxy package to allow more local and global customers build robot applications more conveniently and at a faster speed," said Doosan Robotics CEO Chae Dong-hwi. "We will continue to enhance the functionality of ROS 2 and improve accessibility for our customers, while expanding the supported fields," he said.

About Doosan Robotics

Doosan Robotics, founded in 2015 by Doosan Group, creates technology for the next generation of manufacturing. Established in 1896, Doosan Group is one of the oldest and largest companies in South Korea, specializing in machinery, plant engineering and component materials. The group has 25 affiliates and 114 global entities worldwide, generating a revenue of USD 15 billion in 2020. More information about Doosan Robotics is available at https://www.doosanrobotics.com/en/. 

SOURCE Doosan Robotics

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

29.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Valora Holding AG
29.04.21 Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen
29.04.21 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert nach Zahlen
29.04.21 Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV
29.04.21 Stimmung bleibt freundlich
29.04.21 Weekly-Hits: Hedging-Strategie – Passendes Werkzeug / Tesla – Positive Sondereffekte
27.04.21 Lyxor: Thematic ETFs: pitfalls and opportunities
23.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/iJNrZE7RUO4

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Türkei verbietet Zahlungen mit Cyberdevisen: Kryptobörse kollabiert
PolyPeptide-Aktien mit fulminantem Börsendebüt
Wall Street schlussendlich fester -- SMI fällt letztlich zurück -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen gehen freundlich aus dem Handel
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: CS könnte Kandidatur von VR Gottschling wohl zurückziehen
CS-Aktie unbewegt: Credit Suisse-Wandelanleihen bringen Milliardenbetrag - Fortschritte bei Abwicklung der Greensill-Fonds
Clariant-Aktie knickt ein: Clariant in den USA in rechtliche Auseinandersetzung involviert
Moderna will 2021 bis zu einer Milliarde Corona-Impfdosen liefern - Aktie fällt zurück
Straumann-Aktien dank kräftigem Wachstumsschub auf Rekordhoch
Swisscom-Aktie nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal klar höher
Logitech-Aktie freundlich: Logitech steigert Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn deutlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit