+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
27.07.2020 04:00:00

Doosan Robotics Launches Six New Cobots to Meet Growing Demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Era

SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doosan Robotics Inc. is introducing six new collaborative robots (cobots), diversifying its innovative product offerings. The new lineup includes four models from the A-SERIES and two from the H-SERIES, adding to the company's selection of innovative, future-proof cobots.

 

The A-SERIES, which has achieved the industry's best speed and affordability, is comprised of four models, A0509, A0509s, A0912 and A0912s, and offers payload range of 5kg to 9kg. Each model features safety algorithms that protect workers, and meets the highest level of safety standards set by an accredited international testing & certification organization TÜV SÜD. The equipped mountable force torque sensors enable the A-SERIES cobots to provide versatility required by many applications such as polishing and assembly.

The H-SERIES models offer 1.7m reach and up to 25kg payload, marking the heaviest payload among currently available cobots in the market. Comprised of two selections, H2017 and H2515, this high-power lineup weigh only 75 kg, only half of other comparable robots with the same payload. Equipped with six torque sensors on all six axes, the H-SERIES provides the dexterity and flexibility required in variety of applications, in particular logistics and automotive.

"The new A-SERIES and H-SERIES will set a new standard with distinctive advantages such as best-in-class speed, superior performance and outstanding price competitiveness," said Sangchul Kwak, CEO of Doosan Robotics. "Doosan Robotics will lead the growth of the smart factory industry in the post-pandemic era and drive the momentum of new vertical markets in service, logistics and manufacturing."

Doosan will ship its new cobot models through its global sales network from this August.

Since 2018, Doosan has rapidly penetrated the global markets, from Asia, Europe, the Americas to Oceania, and has secured key customers such as MAHLE, Bolta, L'Oreal, Continental, LG Electronics, LG Chem, POSCO and Hyundai Motor Company. With the expansion of the global channels, Doosan has secured numbers of reference cases, being recognized for their versatility in applications in multiple areas including assembly, machine tending and quality inspection.

About Doosan Robotics

Founded in 2015 by Doosan Group, Doosan Robotics is located in Suwon, South Korea specialized in the cobot manufacturing. More information about Doosan Robotics is available at https://www.doosanrobotics.com/en/

Media Contact
Jeon, Yeeun (Communication Manager, Doosan Robotics)
pr.robotics@doosan.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200723/2865787-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200723/2865787-1-b

SOURCE Doosan Robotics

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.27
0.36 %
Swiss Re 74.44
0.30 %
Swisscom 494.10
-0.28 %
CS Group 9.82
-0.55 %
Geberit 506.20
-0.59 %
SGS 2’423.00
-1.90 %
Novartis 78.07
-2.11 %
Adecco Group 45.77
-2.28 %
Roche Hldg G 318.90
-2.80 %
Alcon 55.10
-3.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.07.20
Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
24.07.20
Seven Observations Concerning the Federal Reserve’s Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Stimmung droht zu kippen
24.07.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Aufwärtsdynamik schwächt sich ab / EUR/USD – Lage langfristig aufgehellt
23.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
23.07.20
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bank of America zu Joe Biden: Warum ein Machtwechsel im Weissen Haus zu einer Aktien-Rally führen könnte
Bitcoin zeitweise über 10'000-Dollar-Marke: So bewegen sich die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
US-Dollarkurs bröckelt weiter - Euro auf höchstem Stand seit September 2018
Hinweise in SEC-Dokument: Warren Buffett kauft offenbar Berkshire-Aktien zurück
MasterCard baut Kryptowährungs-Programm aus
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit Kursverlusten
Techwerte im Höhenflug: Mark Cuban warnt vor Parallelen zur Dotcom-Blase
Eine Million gewonnen und verloren: Händler kritisiert Robinhood-App
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger mit Kursabschlägen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag deutlich nach. Der DAX notierte ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. In den USA zückten Anleger die Verkaufszettel. Vor dem Wochenende prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB