19.12.2025 03:08:47
Doosan Enerbility Embarks On Preparations To Make Core Components Used In X-energy's Advanced SMRs
(RTTNews) - Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd. (034020.KS) announced it will be embarking on preparations for the manufacturing of core components to be used in X-energy's advanced small modular reactors (SMRs).
On December 12th, Doosan Enerbility announced that it had signed a reservation agreement with the US-based SMR developer X-energy to supply core materials for X-energy's advanced reactors.
The agreement came to be pursued as X-energy sought to preemptively secure Doosan Enerbility's forgings, key materials to be used in sixteen of X-energy's Xe-100 reactors. Mid to large-sized forgings, which are required in the manufacturing of the main components of SMRs, are materials that require a long production lead time.
The follow-up agreements on commencing the manufacturing of the SMR forgings and modules are expected to subsequently take place between the two companies.
Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall
Im heutigen BX Morningcall spricht David Kunz gemeinsam mit François Bloch mit Gast Marco Parroni (heute Uniq Prime, ehemals Julius Bär) über Markenführung im Private Banking: Warum „Luxus“-Denken oft in die falsche Richtung führt, wie Sponsoring und Partnerships (u.a. rund um Formel E) als echter Wertetransfer funktionieren – und weshalb ein Ökosystem-Ansatz häufig mehr bringt als klassische KPI-Logik.
Themen im Gespräch:
💡Private Banking vs. Luxusmarke: wo der Vergleich hinkt
💡Sponsoring als Strategie: Sichtbarkeit, Glaubwürdigkeit, interne Akzeptanz
💡Wie man Brand-Impact realistisch misst
💡Vertrauen als Kernwert – und was KI daran (nicht) ersetzt
💡Was Marco Parroni heute mit Uniq Prime aufbaut
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: SMI schliesst höher -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Wall Street schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden ebenso Gewinne verzeichnet. Die US-Börsen notierten teils deutlich im Plus. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.