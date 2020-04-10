+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 14:00:00

DoorDash Reduces Commission Fees by 50% for Local Restaurant Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash is announcing it will be reducing commission fees for local restaurant partners by 50 percent on both DoorDash and Caviar*. This commission relief program will benefit more than 150,000 local restaurants in the United States, Canada, and Australia and will begin on April 13 and continue through the end of May. This estimated $100M injection from DoorDash is dedicated to helping merchants respond to the acute financial threats they are facing right now.

DoorDash logo (PRNewsfoto/DoorDash)

This new package is in addition to the previously announced COVID-19 response programs which DoorDash adopted to help restaurant partners generate up to $200 million in additional sales. Earlier commitments include:

  • Zero commission fees for 30 days for independent restaurants in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia who sign up with DoorDash and Caviar for the first time;
  • Zero commission fees for all existing DoorDash and Caviar partners on pickup orders;
  • The addition of more than 100,000 independent restaurant partners to DashPass, DoorDash's subscription program which offers $0 delivery fees for consumers;
  • The reduction of commissions for merchant partners already in DashPass; and
  • The commitment of up to $20 million in merchant marketing programs to generate more revenue for restaurants that are already on DoorDash.

While set to end in April, these programs will also now continue through the end of May. This is not a deferral of fees, nor will merchants be asked to pay anything back.

"We have already invested more than $15 million in combined commission reductions and marketing efforts, and we've seen restaurants across the country generate millions of dollars in incremental sales—revenue that has been vital to helping them keep their doors open during the first weeks of the coronavirus crisis," said Tony Xu, CEO and Co-Founder of DoorDash. "We believe that doing our part is critical during this unprecedented time, which is why we are taking further steps to help our restaurant community. Brighter days are coming. There will be a time when restaurants reopen their doors, set the table, and welcome guests to celebrate. We'll be right there with them every day until that day, and every day that follows."

"In a time of great financial strain for many businesses, especially restaurants, DoorDash is leading in a way that we would like to see all businesses follow - placing community need over self-interest. There are many restaurants that will be able to keep their doors open during San Francisco's shelter-in-place order as a result of DoorDash's emergency relief efforts to reduce fees and increase sales," said Laurie Thomas, Executive Director, Golden Gate Restaurant Association.

To learn about our additional efforts to support Dashers, restaurants, health care workers, and those at risk, please visit our blog at blog.doordash.com.

* Eligible restaurants are those that have five (5) or fewer locations. Program administration and eligibility will be in DoorDash's sole discretion. Given that circumstances are rapidly changing, we reserve the right to change, amend, suspend, or terminate the program or terms or conditions at any time, including to comply with legislation or regulation of any kind. 50% commission reduction applies to commission-based rates and is based on contractually-agreed commission rates, excluding any special pricing.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doordash-reduces-commission-fees-by-50-for-local-restaurant-partners-301038737.html

SOURCE DoorDash

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt
SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Kandidat wird in klinischer Studie zur Corona-Behandlung getestet
CS-Aktie klar im Plus: Credit Suisse halbiert Dividendenvorschlag
Leonteq-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung über 15% ein - Halbjahrergebnis auf Break-even-Niveau erwartet
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
Tradeplus 24 nach Australien expandiert - Schweizer Startup im Aufwind
Kühne+Nagel verzichtet auf Dividende für 2019 - Aktie unter Druck
KW 15: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB