DoorDash Inc Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - DoorDash Inc (DASH) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $244 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $162 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.4% to $3.44 billion from $2.70 billion last year.

