Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’364 0.5%  SPI 17’085 0.3%  Dow 47’311 0.5%  DAX 24’050 0.4%  Euro 0.9310 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’669 0.2%  Gold 3’979 1.2%  Bitcoin 83’743 1.7%  Dollar 0.8100 0.0%  Öl 63.6 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sika41879292Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529
Top News
Ausblick: Zalando informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: DHL Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Top 5 der Autoindustrie: BYD-Aktie als heisser Tesla-Konkurrent
Ausblick: Commerzbank präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: SUSS MicroTec SE legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

DoorDash Aktie 58365265 / US25809K1051

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.11.2025 23:24:15

DoorDash Inc Q3 Income Rises

DoorDash
191.00 CHF -2.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - DoorDash Inc (DASH) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $244 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $162 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.4% to $3.44 billion from $2.70 billion last year.

DoorDash Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $244 Mln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $3.44 Bln vs. $2.70 Bln last year.

Nachrichten zu DoorDash

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten