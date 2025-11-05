DoorDash Aktie 58365265 / US25809K1051
05.11.2025 23:24:15
DoorDash Inc Q3 Income Rises
(RTTNews) - DoorDash Inc (DASH) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $244 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $162 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 27.4% to $3.44 billion from $2.70 billion last year.
DoorDash Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $244 Mln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $3.44 Bln vs. $2.70 Bln last year.