Doo Prime Secured The Renewal of VFSC License In Continuation Of Seizing The Global Market

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doo Prime is pleased to announce that Doo Prime Vanuatu Limited has successfully renewed its financial dealer's license from the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) to continue expanding international relations, and seize the global financial market.

Doo Prime's success in the renewal of the financial dealer's license has demonstrated our dedication in complying with the higher standards of practice in the industry, while adhering to strict regulatory requirements in order to provide our clients with safe and high-quality services.

This year, the VFSC has adopted a more stringent approach in approving and renewing all licenses on financial services in an attempt to create a more rigorous financial and investment environment.

According to the requirements, companies must set up a local office, hire local directors, a compliance officer, an anti-money laundering officer, and appoint a third-party audit firm to conduct audits.

The number of financial services providers licensed by the VFSC declined from over 400 providers to only 124 providers remaining after screening, of which we proudly declare that Doo Prime Vanuatu Limited is one of them.

The VFSC financial license supports a variety of financial trading, namely, forex trading, commodity trading, securities trading, and so on.

With the support of the regulatory system, Doo Prime is able to continue providing clients with a variety of top-notch financial products, while further developing the advantages of product diversity.

Doo Group's Exceptional Investment Environment

Currently, Doo Prime integrates a diversified range of financial products, including 60+ currency pairs, 300+ featured US and Hong Kong stocks, 10+ global spot indices, and commodities on CFDs.

Doo Prime is an international pre-eminent online broker under Doo Group. As a large financial services group with financial technology as its core, Doo Group has obtained financial regulatory licenses from several countries.

As of now, Doo Group has been strictly regulated by multiple financial regulatory agencies around the world. Some of our legal entities are regulated by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the United States Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (MFSC), and Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC).

