Doo Holding Group Partners with Trading Central and Strategic Alpha

HONG KONG, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doo Holding, an international leader in forex, CFDs and financial investment software and services, announced significant upgrades to its product offerings through its partnerships with Trading Central and Strategic Alpha, both industry-trusted research and analytics firms. With the integration of Trading Central's research in their Analyst Views, Economic Calendar and Featured Idea offerings with Strategic Alpha's daily reports, we will enhance the products that we deliver, empowering clients to execute well-informed decisions as they navigate the market with solid market insights. Through these partnerships, we can enrich the product experience that we deliver to our clients as we continue to highlight the opportunities within the marketplace.

About Doo Holding Group:

After years of development, Doo Holding Group has grown into a comprehensive financial services conglomerate with fintech at its core. Doo Holding has branches around the world in financial and technology centres including Hong Kong, London, Taiwan, Kuala Lumpur. Its subsidiaries include Doo Holding, Doo Clearing, Doo Prime, Doo Tech, Doo Exchange and Doo Consulting in addition to other subsidiaries. It is committed to providing high-calibre, comprehensive and diversified solutions for institutions and individual clients globally. Doo Holding Group has achieved outstanding results internationally. Our diversified fintech solutions are proven to significantly enhance brokers' transaction execution performance by providing deep, aggregated liquidity access. Through continuous innovations and developments in fintech, Doo Holding Group promotes the sophistication of financial transactions and helps clients maintain a leading position in the constantly changing financial market.

About Trading Central:

Trading Central has been successfully supporting investment decisions through innovation since 1999. Their broad portfolio of market solutions combines analyst research and pattern recognition with 24H global multi-asset coverage, collectively providing technical and fundamental analyses on 75,000+ instruments every market day to offer timely and actionable insights.

About Strategic Alpha:

Strategic Alpha combines fundamental analysis with a strong technical awareness with over 30 years of experience behind it. With these decades of experience that the team have from all asset classes, their reports enable Doo Holding clients to fully understand the nexus between the different markets and the influence that those markets have.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200310/2745601-1

SOURCE Doo Holding Group