11.06.2020 14:48:00

Doo Holding Group Limited Subsidiary Doo Prime Mauritius Limited's Application for Investment Dealer Licence Approved by Mauritius Financial Services Commission

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doo Holding Group Limited is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Doo Prime Mauritius Limited ("Doo Prime") has received approval for the Investment Dealer Licence on 26 May 2020.  

The licence is granted to Doo Prime by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission ("FSC").  

The FSC regulates the development of financial institutions and capital markets in Mauritius by ensuring fairness, efficiency and transparency of the financial industry.   

Doo Prime has been granted the Licence pursuant to Section 29 of the Securities Act 2005, Rule 4 of the Securities (Licensing) Rules 2007 and the Financial Services (Consolidated Licensing and Fees) Rules 2008.  

The licence represents a significant step in Doo Holding Group Limited's continued international expansion and proves our dedication in complying with the higher standards of practice in the online trading industry.   

Doo Holding Group Limited will strictly comply with the regulatory requirements set forth by the FSC. We strive to provide a regulatory-compliant, transparent, and high-quality trading environment to our investors.  

With the market and regulatory access provided by the FSC, Doo Holding Group Limited is further empowered to provide enhanced products and trading services, allowing its investors to experience a trading environment with a higher degree of flexibility.  

Doo Holding Group Limited and its subsidiaries' continuous evolving trading technology and data have driven the development of transactional systems, enabling clients to trade with pioneering, innovative technology in the fluid financial markets.   

Website: www.doo.hk 

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200611/2827520-1

 

SOURCE Doo Holding Group Limited

