SMI 9’587 0.3%  SPI 11’994 0.4%  Dow 26’502 -0.6%  DAX 11’556 -0.4%  Euro 1.0706 0.1%  EStoxx50 2’958 -0.1%  Gold 1’879 0.7%  Dollar 0.9174 0.2%  Öl 37.5 -0.5% 

Experten-Seminar: Technischer Ausblick auf die Finanzmärkte - so sollten sich Anleger zur US-Wahl positionieren! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
02.11.2020 04:02:00

Doo Holding Group Acquired A 30 Years Old US Securities Broker-Dealer, Peter Elish Investments Securities

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doo Holding Group is pleased to announce that its acquisition of a 30 years old United States (US) Securities Broker-Dealer, Peter Elish Investments Securities has been approved by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), recently.

Doo Holding Group acquisition of a 30 years old United States (US) Securities Broker-Dealer, Peter Elish Investments Securities has been approved by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

This deal is a part of Doo Holding Group's strategic plan to scale its online trading business on a global scale.

Besides, the deal has proven Doo's strength and the breadth to brings rich broker-dealer experience in execution and clearing, as well as consolidate Doo's service as a leading-edge financial service provider.

Peter Elish is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

It provides a wide range of investment banking services that include securities trading, insurance, private equity, investment consulting, tax planning, crude oil, and natural gas trading.

The company provides trading in stocks, public and private equity funds, life insurance and options contracts, as well as bond notes trading, oil, and gas products issued by sales banks. 

Doo Holding Group continuous the development of trading technology and helps customers maintain a leading position in the constantly changing financial market.

Incorporated in Hong Kong since 2014, Doo Holding Group holds multiple regulations that are regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), US SEC and FINRA, TCSP license by the Companies Registry of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mauritius Financial Services Commission (MFSC), and Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC).

Doo Holding Group will continue to take the global financial service system to a new level by leveraging the group's strong resources, rich industry experience, and demonstrating the strength of its technical team. This will provide more quality services and products to the market and customers.

Website: www.doo.hk

SOURCE Doo Holding Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 65.74
3.53 %
LafargeHolcim 39.35
1.21 %
Zurich Insur Gr 304.00
1.00 %
Swiss Life Hldg 308.20
0.88 %
UBS Group 10.65
0.76 %
Nestle 103.10
0.00 %
Sika 225.70
-0.35 %
Givaudan 3’736.00
-0.69 %
Swisscom 466.30
-1.00 %
CieFinRichemont 57.50
-1.10 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Julius Bär, Partners Group, Temenos Group
30.10.20
Wasserstoff: Läuft China Europa den Rang ab? | BX Swiss TV
30.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - 19% p.a. auf Lonza & Moderna in CHF - 50% Barriere - 1 Jahr Laufzeit
30.10.20
SMI erneut schwächer erwartet
30.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Starke Abwärtsdynamik / EUR/USD – Auf hohem Niveau seitwärts
29.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc
28.10.20
COVID-19’s Influence on Exchange Rates
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
mehr
Wasserstoff: Läuft China Europa den Rang ab? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So bereiten sich Investoren auf einen möglichen Sieg Joe Bidens vor
Deutsches Umweltbundesamt verhängt Millionen-Bussgeld gegen Tesla
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Ripples Blockchain-in-Payments-Report: Wie Kryptos und Blockchain in Unternehmen zum Einsatz kommen
Fahrzeugexperte Munro über Wandel bei Tesla-Produktion: Von "Produktionshölle" zur Vorreiterstellung
Chinas Klimapolitik: Wie Anleger laut Citi-Analysten nun profitieren können
Schicksal der Apple-Aktie: Wie sich das US-Wahlergebnis auf Apples Geschäft auswirken könnte
Erneute Preiserhöhung voraus? Streaming-Riese Netflix könnte seine Abokosten anheben
Riesiger Bitcoin-Kurssprung? Krypto-Fan Max Keiser rechnet mit bis zu 80-facher Aufwärtsbewegung
Analysten: So würde sich ein Biden-Sieg auf den Ölpreis auswirken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich leichter
Die US-Märkte notierten am Freitag nach enttäuschenden Tech-Quartalszahlen in Rot. Am heimischen Markt hielten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag im Oktober zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil tief im Minus. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten zeigten sich Anleger vor dem Wochenende vorsichtig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit