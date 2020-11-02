Doo Holding Group Acquired A 30 Years Old US Securities Broker-Dealer, Peter Elish Investments Securities

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doo Holding Group is pleased to announce that its acquisition of a 30 years old United States (US) Securities Broker-Dealer, Peter Elish Investments Securities has been approved by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), recently.

This deal is a part of Doo Holding Group's strategic plan to scale its online trading business on a global scale.

Besides, the deal has proven Doo's strength and the breadth to brings rich broker-dealer experience in execution and clearing, as well as consolidate Doo's service as a leading-edge financial service provider.

Peter Elish is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

It provides a wide range of investment banking services that include securities trading, insurance, private equity, investment consulting, tax planning, crude oil, and natural gas trading.

The company provides trading in stocks, public and private equity funds, life insurance and options contracts, as well as bond notes trading, oil, and gas products issued by sales banks.

Doo Holding Group continuous the development of trading technology and helps customers maintain a leading position in the constantly changing financial market.

Incorporated in Hong Kong since 2014, Doo Holding Group holds multiple regulations that are regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), US SEC and FINRA, TCSP license by the Companies Registry of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mauritius Financial Services Commission (MFSC), and Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC).

Doo Holding Group will continue to take the global financial service system to a new level by leveraging the group's strong resources, rich industry experience, and demonstrating the strength of its technical team. This will provide more quality services and products to the market and customers.

Website: www.doo.hk

SOURCE Doo Holding Group