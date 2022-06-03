Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’529 -0.2%  SPI 14’802 -0.2%  Dow 32’900 -1.1%  DAX 14’460 -0.2%  Euro 1.0320 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’784 -0.3%  Gold 1’851 -0.9%  Bitcoin 28’683 -1.7%  Dollar 0.9620 0.4%  Öl 121.0 2.3% 
1 Aktie gratis
04.06.2022 01:25:00

DONUTS DO GOOD: A DEEPER MEANING BEHIND DONUT DAY

SALVATION ARMY NATIONAL COMMANDER DISCUSSES HISTORY AND CONNECTION WITH SWEET TREATS

*National Donut Day is Friday, June 3*

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

On the first Friday in June, Americans celebrate all the gooey goodness of donuts. But this beloved American treat doesn't just taste good, donuts actually have their roots in doing good. National Donut Day was established in 1938 to honor the work of nearly 250 Salvation Army officers known as "Donut Lassies" who traveled overseas to provide emotional and spiritual support as well as fried confectionary, clothes, and supplies to troops in World War I. For more than a century, the organization has continued to provide a wide range of essential services to the most vulnerable and the men and women serving on the front lines of need.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9050451-the-salvation-army-national-donut-day-2022/ 

Commissioners Kenneth and Jolene Hodder, National Leaders for The Salvation Army, share details on National Donut Day and how the holiday is rooted in Salvation Army history, giving it a deeper meaning than you might expect.

DID YOU KNOW?
  • The Salvation Army in Chicago celebrated the first National Donut Day in 1938 to help those in need during the Great Depression and to commemorate the work of the "Donut Lassies," who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.
  • In 1917, The Salvation Army began a mission to provide spiritual and emotional support for U.S. soldiers fighting in France during World War I. Nearly 250 Salvation Army officers traveled overseas and set up small huts near the front lines where they could give soldiers clothes, supplies and, of course, donuts.
  • The "Donut Lassies" fried donuts in a small pan to boost morale of U.S. soldiers and are credited with popularizing the donut in the United States when troops returned home from war.
  • The original century-old recipe is still being used today and can be found on The Salvation Army's website.

For more information, please visit: www.salvationarmyusa.org/

Interview provided by: The Salvation Army

Media Contact: Mary Newsome, Public Relations (mnewsome@lermaagency.com)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/donuts-do-good-a-deeper-meaning-behind-donut-day-301561305.html

SOURCE The Salvation Army

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

03.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BMW, Tesla
03.06.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
03.06.22 Krieg und Corona setzen Nvidia zu
03.06.22 Marktüberblick: Anleihekurse unter Druck
03.06.22 Credit Suisse: 6.50% p.a. auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche in CHF | 69% Barriere | 15 Monate Laufzeit | Jetzt in Zeichnung
03.06.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Direkt am Widerstand / Siemens – Im zweiten Anlauf
02.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Oracle Corp
02.06.22 Sparkojote: Market Timing funktioniert nicht | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’997.05 19.41 SSSMVU
Short 12’314.55 12.62 RSSM1U
Short 12’704.56 8.81 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’529.16 03.06.2022 17:30:03
Long 10’677.15 11.49 OSSM4U
Long 10’281.45 8.28 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Analyst: Warum der Bitcoin-Kurs bald auf 11'500 US-Dollar abstürzen könnte
Tesla-Aktie im Abwärtstrend: Rutscht der Kurs jetzt bis auf 540 US-Dollar?
Perfect Aktie verliert bis Handelsende fast die Hälfte an Wert: Übernahme von Kinarus abgeschlossen
US-Arbeitsmarkt im Fokus: Wall Street letztlich tiefrot -- SMI geht tiefer ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Japans Börse schlussendlich höher
Valora-Aktie schlussendlich in Grün: Übernahme von Frittenwerk in Deutschland und Expansionspläne
UBS-Aktie, Swiss Life-Aktie & Co.: Welche Schweizer Aktien bei steigenden Zinsen die besten Chancen bieten
Erweiterungspläne der deutschen Tesla-Fabrik in Deutschland erhalten Zustimmung
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Leonteq-Aktie springt zweistellig an: Rekordgewinn für das erste Halbjahr erwartet
INTERROLL, V-Zug & Co: Schweizer Industrieaktien werden abgestraft - So sollten Anleger reagieren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit