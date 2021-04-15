 Don't Wait, Say 'I Do' to Hilton's Intimate Wedding Packages | 15.04.21 | finanzen.ch
15.04.2021 03:15:00

Don't Wait, Say 'I Do' to Hilton's Intimate Wedding Packages

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton hotels in Malaysia are bringing back the 'Don't Wait, Say I Do' wedding sale for engaged couples to realise their dream wedding in an intimate, SOP-compliant manner.

Don't Wait, Say I Do with Hilton (Malaysia)

Through this nationwide sale, couples get to enjoy 20% discount on any of the hotels' intimate wedding package when booked between 15 April and 31 May 2021. To make the deal even sweeter, Hilton is also giving couples a chance to win a complimentary 3D2N stay inclusive of breakfast, at Conrad Maldives' Deluxe Beach Villa.

From the moment a booking is made, a wedding specialist and an event team will be assigned to the couple to ensure their big day runs smoothly and as planned.

"Hilton's wedding specialist also doubles as a personal wedding planner, the one who will turn concepts into reality, and is ever ready to help couples with whatever they may need, whenever they need it," said Alex Cotterill, Commercial Director, Hilton (Malaysia). "A wedding specialist is present to ease the day of your lives and with Hilton, you are promised the exceptional Malaysian hospitality and great service with a smile at all times," he added.

Hilton's wedding packages are specially curated to give couples a fuss-free planning and memorable experience, from start to finish. That's why they can look forward to perks like a complimentary stay in the Bridal Suite, complimentary valet parking, customisable menus, food tasting and thematic floral arrangement just to name a few. Couples will also earn extra Honors Points, which can be used to redeem a honeymoon at any Hilton hotels worldwide.

Hilton's 'Don't Wait, Say I Do' wedding sale is open for booking from 15 April - 31 May 2021, for weddings to be held from 31 May 2021 - 31 May 2022. For more information or reservation, visit www.weddingsathilton.com.

Participating hotels: Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Hilton Petaling Jaya, Hilton Kuching, Hilton Kota Kinabalu, DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru, DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka and DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang.

SOURCE Hilton Malaysia

