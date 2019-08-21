Don't Let Summer Slip Away -- Make A Splash In Bermuda This Fall

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall is right around the corner, but summer lasts longer in Bermuda. An unforgettable island escape is less than a two-hour direct flight from most major U.S. East Coast airports. Now is the perfect time to stretch your summer. This fall, a Bermuda getaway is even more enticing thanks to the Splash Sale. When you book between August 20, 2019 and September 10, 2019, you'll have the chance to save up to 50 percent at some of the island's finest resorts and hotels, with rates starting at $159. The travel window is September 3, 2019 until April 30, 2020. Information, including restrictions and booking windows for all the sales packages are available on GoToBermuda.com.

Participating properties include:

Aunt Nea's Inn – An historic Bermudian guest house located in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of St. George's , Aunt Nea's Inn boasts exquisite craftsmanship from the 1700s and spectacular harbour views. Offer includes 30 percent off on 3 nights or more. Book by calling 441-296-2868 or visiting https://www.auntneasinn.com.

Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa – This glamorous, romantic and adults-only resort offers 87 cottage-style rooms and suites, a full-service European Spa and Holistic Healing Center, and the award-winning Tamarisk for fine dining. Offer includes breakfast. Book by calling 441-234-0331 or visiting http://www.cambridgebeaches.com.

Coco Reef Resort – Stay two nights and receive your third free at Coco Reef – a boutique property on South Shore with manicured gardens and an exquisite, pink sand beach. Starting from $335. Book by calling 441-236-5416 or visiting http://cocoreefbermuda.com.

Coral Beach and Tennis Club – Enjoy casual elegance set within 26 acres of the most beautiful and luscious sub-tropical grounds overlooking the South Shore. 30 percent off Superior Oceanview Room, including full breakfast and afternoon tea. Book by calling 888-300-7349 or visiting http://www.coralbeachclub.com.

Fairmont Southampton – Located on Bermuda's highest point, the Fairmont Southampton features lush tropical gardens, pink sand beaches, azure blue seas and spectacular sunsets. Save up to 50 percent with rates starting from $189.00. Book by calling 866-540-4497 or visiting http://www.fairmont.com/southampton-bermuda.

Fourways Inn – This exclusive property is ideally located in Paget, with easy access to golf courses, shopping in Hamilton and pink-sand beaches. Book by calling 800-962-7654 or visiting http://www.fourways.bm.

Grotto Bay Beach Resort & Spa – With a private beach featuring two secluded coves in an enclosed bay, Grotto Bay is distinguished by a spa located in an underground cave. Get an Ocean View Superior room at 30 percent off and save even more when you upgrade to All-Inclusive, starting from $181. Book by calling 855-447-6886 or visiting http://www.grottobay.com.

Hamilton Princess & Beach Club – Overlooking the stunning blue waters of the Hamilton Harbour sits the Grand Dame of luxury Bermuda resorts, Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. Starting at $159, book a Fairmont room and start your savings at 30 percent off for a two-night stay, earning up to 50 percent off for a seven-night stay. Book by calling 800-257-7544 or visiting https://thehamiltonprincess.com.

Newstead Belmont Hills – Newstead Belmont Hills is centrally located with a full view of Hamilton Harbour that can be enjoyed from guests' private patios or balconies. Enjoy up to 40% off, rates starting from $225.00 (minimum four night stay). Book by calling 441-236-6060 or visiting http://www.newsteadbelmonthills.com.

The Reefs – The striking natural beauty of this cliffside beachfront retreat is only matched by attentive, personal service and the indulgent La Serena Spa. Book a Poolside, Cliffside or Junior Suite and receive up to 30 percent off. Book by calling 800-742-2008 or visiting http://www.thereefs.com.

The Rosedon – Bermuda's only Relais & Chateaux Hotel and Huckleberry Restaurant offers 30 percent off the Superior, Deluxe and Luxury Rooms. This promotion includes daily continental breakfast, afternoon tea, Wi-Fi and beach shuttle service. Book by calling 441-295-1640 or visiting http://www.rosedon.com.

Rosewood Bermuda – Book at Rosewood Bermuda and receive 25 percent off. Rosewood offers an elite-club feel with deluxe amenities including a Sense® Spa, horizon pool, Bermuda's largest, private pink sand beach, world-class golf, tennis and fine-dining. Book by calling 888-767-3966 or visiting https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/bermuda.

Royal Palms Hotel – Feel at home for the weekend in a Victorian manor nestled among fruit trees and frangipani at 30 percent off when you book a Deluxe Mini Suite at Royal Palms. Rates start at $305. Book by calling 441-292-1854 or visiting http://www.royalpalms.bm/promotions.

The Sandpiper Guest Apartments – Situated on the scenic South Shore in Warwick, The Sandpiper boast spacious fully equipped studio and one-bedroom apartments. Stay three nights and get the fourth night free, with rates starting at $169. Book by calling 441-236-7093.

St. George's Club – Get 40 percent off your Bermuda Getaway and soak up island life in St. George's. The Junior Suites are perfect for the active traveler looking for stunning views over St. George's Harbour after a day of venturing further afield. Rates start at $167.00. Book by calling 441-297-1200 or visiting http://www.stgeorgesclub.com/Page/Home

About Bermuda:

Out here is closer than you think. Located in the Atlantic Ocean off North Carolina's coast, the island of Bermuda is just a two-hour nonstop flight from most eastern U.S. airports. Attracting adventure seekers, explorers, romantic and originals, Bermuda is where people, cultures and an alluring mystique swirl together, connecting visitors to a place far from everyday life. The island's legendary pink-sand beaches, frozen in time historic towns and pastel-colored buildings stand out at first. But it's Bermuda's original, ever evolving take on island life that brings travelers out here again and again. The Bermuda experience is elegant, relaxed and genuinely warm, celebrating cultures, reveling in nature and staying open to whatever is around the bend. Recently, the 35th America's Cup, held in Bermuda May and June of 2017, brought a fresh energy to the destination with new and redeveloped hotels, must-visit attractions and restaurants adding to the island spirit. Visit www.gotobermuda.com, www.facebook.com/bermudatourism, and www.twitter.com/bermuda.

