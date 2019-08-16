Donor Concierge launches Private Client services for discerning IVF patients

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Donor Concierge, the US-based third party fertility company, has launched a Private Client service for intended parents who are looking for egg donors, gestational surrogates and sperm donors.

"Donor Concierge Private Client is for those fertility patients who are looking for the ultimate concierge service and hands-on help in creating their families via egg and sperm donation and gestational surrogacy," said Gail Sexton Anderson, founder and CEO of Donor Concierge.

"Our Private Clients are generally looking for a more customized approach. While we've always provided a high standard of service for all of our clients, our Private Clients are people who may be higher profile - celebrities, politicians, industry leaders etc.," Anderson says.

"Generally, these are people who have limited time, or they may be a public figure whose family building journey requires the utmost in discretion. Our network of fertility specialists are hand-picked to provide the care these people are looking for," says Marni Denenberg, Director of Private Client Services. The Private Client team provides a customized approach, depending on client needs.

Some clients opt to do a directed search for an ivy-league egg donor, management of the whole process from choosing a fertility doctor, finding a special donor, engaging a surrogate, attending clinic visits and the birth of their child. New parents have also engaged Donor Concierge for postpartum care and helping arrange for newborn care specialists and nannies to help with international travel.

Donor Concierge is the leader in egg donation and surrogacy services in the US. Established in 2006, the company has helped thousands of people have children through third party fertility -finding egg donors, sperm donors, gestational carriers and fertility resources for all their clients. Donor Concierge works with the best, most reputable egg donor and surrogacy agencies around the world. The company is based in the San Francisco Bay area, with offices in Boston, New York, Vancouver and Minneapolis.

