Donna Lee Thomas, RN, MSN, BSHEd, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ALACHUA, Fla., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Donna Lee Thomas, RN, MSN, BSHEd, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who for her accomplishments as a Top Executive as the CEO at CEUfast, Inc.

Founder Donna Thomas and co-founder Julia Tortorice established CEUFast in 1987 to provide quality nursing continuing education courses. In 2002, they became one of the first nursing CE providers to render courses, testing, and certificates online. The company has been highly successfully, receiving recognition of excellent CE options and having been interviewed on Fox TV.



CEUFast is nationally accredited as an online provider of CE for registered nurses (RN) by the American Nurse Credentialing Center's COA, and U.S. State/Territory Board of Nurses. Internationally, they work with the United Kingdom and Australia's Board of Nurses and Midwifery. They additionally offer approved courses for the following professions: APRNs, LPNs, CNAs, CRNA, RD/Ns, Eos, HHA, OTs, MWs, PT/PTAs, and RTs. Concentrating on leadership and working with people, Thomas is a retired nursing supervisor with 50 years of combined teaching, supervising, and healthcare experiences. In addition to her role as CEO, she coordinates AHA Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Basic Cardiac Life Support (BLS), and teaches swimming. Previously, she served as a former medical explorer leader, exchange student advisor for high school students worldwide, camp nurses and waterfront director.



A frontrunner in her field, Thomas served as the executive director of an Independent Living Center and the first healthcare coordinator for Santa Fe Community College. In a leadership role, she was the chairperson of the Gainesville Area Women's Network, chairperson of the VA Professional Development Committee, and an international speaker in Kenya, Africa on "Stress in the Intensive Care Unit". She spent limited time with the African Medical Research Foundation and shared their film with the University of Florida healthcare students and other Universities on special request.



Initially, Thomas obtained her nursing degree from Jackson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, which was diploma school. Later, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Education from the University of Florida, magna cum laude, with a minor in Aquatics. At the age of 60, she obtained her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Phoenix.



Thomas and her husband Leslie are learning all about Creative Real Estate. They are acquisition managers that meet wonderful people nationwide who need to sell or buy a home but do not have good credit and cannot go to a bank for financing. The best part is that, like nurses, they can help people live productive lives by removing some of their financial burdens.



Philanthropic in nature, Thomas and her husband manage an animal rescue farm and donate to the International Fund for Animal Welfare and other organizations that protect wild and domestic horses, wolves, polar bears, and endangered species including ocean wildlife. A great motivator and supporter of those working to improve their financial life, she stresses that without clean water and air, money is useless! She encourages all to speak to their political representatives and as John F. Kennedy stated, "Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country!"



Outside of her work, Thomas is an avid life adventurer and world traveler. Vacations include skiing, scuba diving, white water rafting, zip lining, and horseback riding. Mentors in her life have been Julia Tortorice, RN, MSN, MBA and her former boss, Tenna Listen, RN, BSN, MSN, a Chief VA Nurse, who listens first and then acts to provide safe, quality, patient care.



Donna Lee Thomas has been honored as a two-time VIP Woman of the Year.



