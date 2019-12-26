26.12.2019 01:00:00

Donna Cardellino, Independent TV Producer...coming soon 2020 TV projects and Talent Announcements

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Donna Cardellino, Independent TV Producer has found some exciting new Talent with fresh formats to pitch in early 2020. From a celebrity love relationship doctor to a country artist who has another skill besides strumming his guitar to a quick witted actress/comedienne to a former renovation host…and more.

Also, Donna has teamed with a top TV showrunner which will be announced in 2020 as well. After collaborating together the last part of 2019, both have network and Production Partner projects ready to be announced in 2020.

About Donna Cardellino-Donna Cardellino, LLC
A high-energy individual…Donna's past expertise has been centered in the music and entertainment fields. Currently, Donna is an Independent TV Producer, with an eye for fresh Talent and unique formats. Donna currently has Production Partners in the top 5% of the TV industry. She also created a children's Brand that is going Global.

 

SOURCE Donna Cardellino

