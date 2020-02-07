DONATION OF RMB10 MILLION TO SUPPORT THE FRONTLINE TO FIGHT THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

SHANGHAI, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 7, 2020, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation ("SMIC" SEHK: 981; OTCQX: SMICY), as mainland China's largest and most advanced foundry, which is broadest in technology coverage, and most comprehensive in semiconductor manufacturing services, announced that the Company, together with its employees and members of its board of directors, donates RMB10 million to help fight the novel coronavirus epidemic. Among the donation, RMB5 million has been donated to the Shanghai Charity Foundation, dedicated to support Hubei Province on various tasks directly related to the prevention and control of the coronavirus and protection of medical personnel. The remaining RMB5 million will mainly focus on urgently needed goods and materials for epidemic prevention and treatment. Previously, two affiliated companies of SMIC, namely China Fortune-Tech Capital Co., Ltd and Semiconductor Manufacturing Electronics (Shaoxing) Corporation, have already donated RMB1 million and RMB0.5 million respectively for epidemic prevention and control.

Currently, the novel coronavirus continues to spread, which may continue to impact the health and safety of the population. The outbreak has attracted a lot of attention, and is weighing on the hearts and minds of SMIC employees. "Caring for people, caring for the environment, and caring for society" is SMIC's long-term corporate social responsibility practice. Throughout this difficult situation the company is working hard to maintain the uninterrupted state of manufacturing operations and the health and safety of our employees. In addition, we are closely monitoring the progress of the epidemic containing, and we express our deep regards for the safety of all health workers and disease prevention personnel.

Dr. Zhou Zixue, Chairman of SMIC said, "The current prevention and control of the novel coronavirus is serious and the task is arduous. Medical personnel from all over the country are fighting at the forefront of the epidemic. Their brave medical professionalism and selfless dedication are admirable and stirring. This donation represents the support from all the employees at SMIC to the coronavirus containing, and with highest respect to the medical workers. I believe that with the leadership of the government and everyone united, we will win this battle and defeat this disease. "

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation ("SMIC"; SEHK: 981; OTCQX: SMICY), one of the leading foundries in the world, is Mainland China's most advanced and largest foundry, broadest in technology coverage, and most comprehensive in semiconductor manufacturing services. SMIC provides integrated circuit (IC) foundry and technology services on process nodes from 0.35 micron to 14 nanometer. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has an international manufacturing and service base. In China, SMIC has a 300mm wafer fabrication facility (fab), a 200mm fab and a majority-owned joint-venture 300mm fab for advanced nodes (under construction) in Shanghai; a 300mm fab and a majority-owned 300mm fab for advanced nodes in Beijing; 200mm fabs in Tianjin and Shenzhen; and a majority-owned joint-venture 300mm bumping facility in Jiangyin. SMIC also has marketing and customer service offices in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Taiwan China, and a representative office in Hong Kong China.

