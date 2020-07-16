16.07.2020 23:30:00

Donation of 100,000 N95 Masks to Miami Beach Front-Line Workers Also Used to Protect Senior Centers and Homeless Community

MIAMI, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the number of coronavirus cases spike across Florida, with officials confirming nearly 14,000 new cases on Thursday, Miami Beach officials say they've distributed a large portion of the 100,000 NIOSH-certified N95 respirator masks, donated by TBG Tech Co., to first responders and essential workers. In addition, several hundred masks were delivered to some of the most vulnerable populations in the city, including senior centers and those in the homeless community.

On Friday, TBG Tech Co., a local business specializing in supply and logistics of personal protective equipment (PPE), announced the donation of 100,000 NIOSH-certified N95 respirator masks to the front-line health care workers of the City of Miami Beach. The company also launched a new social responsibility campaign to encourage all people to wear masks in public places called "Wear.One". 

The masks are manufactured by BYD (Build Your Dreams), which is the world's largest maker of N95 respirators. BYD has the capacity to build 50 million high-quality masks per day and manufactures a variety, including single-use Adult Surgical Masks, KN-95s and NIOSH-approved N95s, as well as highly efficient hand sanitizers. TBG Tech Co. is an authorized vendor of BYD global care products in North and South America.

The masks arrived at Miami Beach Fire Station 2 on Friday during a critical time when many cities are experiencing renewed shortages of lifesaving PPE. The N95 soft, vertical flat-fold masks are certified by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, and meet all current U.S. regulatory requirements.

"We're very grateful for TBG Tech's donation, which couldn't have arrived at a more critical time for us," Miami Beach Fire Department Chief Virgil Fernandez said. "These masks will allow our firefighters to safely respond to COVID-19 calls and prevent us from taking the virus home."

Miami Beach City Commissioner Michael Gongora was at the fire station when the masks arrived. "Thank you to the TBG Tech Co. team who generously made a donation of 100,000 NIOSH-approved N95 masks to assist the Miami Beach community in battling the COVID-19 outbreak," he said. Since Friday, Gongora says several hundred respirator masks have also been distributed to local senior centers and the homeless community. "These communities are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, and we're incredibly grateful to TBG Tech that we can provide them with protective PPE," he said.

This donation is personal for the local Miami Beach company. Jay Floe of TBG Tech Co. said, "We need to protect our families; we need to protect our neighbors. It's our duty to show compassion to our community, and it starts by putting on a mask." Floe continued, "We want to bring awareness of the importance of using the correct masks and that when you wear one, you become something bigger than yourself. COVID-19 has reminded us, that we are one, we fight as one and that there is integrity in doing something for others and true strength comes from empowering others. That's the unifying idea that inspires 'Wear.One'."

Joe Cooke, Director of Operations for TBG Tech Co., attended Friday's donation event.  "We are so thankful for the ability to provide a quality product to the people who are protecting the public," Cooke said. "Our brave and heroic first responders have always been there for us; it feels so good to be able to give something back to them. We owe them so much for all they do; we are just trying to set a good example that the fight against COVID-19 starts with you and me."

TGB Tech Co. and BYD share its profound appreciation for all doctors, nurses, and first responders as well as their families who serve and protect our communities. We cherish the opportunity to provide safe, reliable PPE to the men and women who have dedicated their lives to keeping others safe during this crisis.

