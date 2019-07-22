+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Donald Colbert, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Donald Colbert, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a 2019 Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role at Colbert Institute for Anti-Aging.     

Focusing on progressive treatments, Colbert Institute for Anti-Aging works to cure not only physical problems and illness but also emotional and spiritual ones. The Institute has an office located in beautiful Lake Mary in central Florida and in Southlake, Texas, where they offer treatments including hormone therapy, trauma therapy, erectile dysfunction treatment, stem cell treatment, healthy and conscious diet planning, and detoxification treatments. With this comprehensive approach to healthcare, the Center is a place of healing and transformation.

Providing healthcare services globally but practicing primarily out of central Florida, Dr. Don Colbert has administered health and healing to thousands of children and adults. While focusing on prevention and proactive care, Dr. Colbert provides services in trauma therapy release, disease specific diet plan, detoxification, treatments for obesity, food allergies and sensitivities, Alzheimer's prevention and more. Board certified in Family Practice for over 25 years, Dr. Colbert specializes in anti-aging, balancing hormones, and anti-inflammatory nutrition. An accomplished and prolific writer, Dr. Don Colbert is also a New York Times Best Selling Author that has written over 50 books, including Dr. Colbert's Keto Zone Diet: Burn Fat, Let Food Be Your Medicine, The Seven Pillars of Health, and " I Can Do

This" Diet.  His most recent book is Dr. Colbert's Hormone Health Zone: Lose Weight, Restore Energy, Feel 25 Again!

Throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Don Colbert graduated from ORU Medical School with a Bachelors Degree and a Medical Degree. Following that, he completed his internship and residency at Florida Hospital/Advent Health. Committed to his educational endeavors, he also completed his fellowship in integrative cancer care at the American Academy for Anti-Aging.

To further his professional development, Dr. Colbert is affiliated with the American Academy for Anti-Aging (AAA), American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), and the Association of Molecular Pathology (AMP).  Dr. Colbert is charitable to organizations in health and wellness and diabetes while remaining active with the Cancer Society.

Devoted to his faith, Dr. Colbert is a frequent guest with Day Star, 700 Club, James Robison, Kenneth Copeland and other leaders in the body of Christ.  When he is not working, Dr. Colbert enjoys spending time with family, exercising, and health.  Dr. Colbert is married to his wife, Mary and has kids and grandchildren.

Dr. Colbert dedicates this recognition to "my wonderful staff, including Sherry, Izzy, Sharon and Brooke".

To learn more, please visit www.drcolbert.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/donald-colbert-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300888610.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

