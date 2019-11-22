Domtar and Unifor Announce Joint Intention to Donate $1 Million to RIH Expansion

KAMLOOPS, BC, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Domtar and Unifor have announced their intention to jointly commit $1 million over the next five years to Royal Inland Hospital's Patient Care Tower Project.

This donation makes history twice in one move, as it is Unifor's largest single donation in the history of the Union and Domtar's largest to a hospital in Western Canada.

The new Patient Care Tower will add 287,000 square feet to the hospital - essentially doubling the main hospital building's overall footprint. The donated funds, being split equally between the two organizations, will help to purchase state of the art equipment and other important facility assets needed for the expanding hospital.

This donation speaks to the exceptional, mutual and ongoing efforts that Domtar and Unifor have made to ensure that their relationship has lasting benefits for both their employees and the wider community.

"We are pleased to support the hospital on this important project that will greatly enhance the medical resources for this community," says Domtar Kamloops mill manager, Jean-Claude Allaire. "Being in partnership with Unifor on this project is a testament to our strong relationship, which not only benefits our organizations, but the community at large."

"We understand the importance of having a healthy relationship with an employer and that is why we want to invest in this community together," said Unifor's Executive Assistant to the National President, Scott Doherty. "This is the first time we have partnered with Domtar to make a significant financial donation through our Canadian Community Fund, which gives back to communities in partnership with our major employers. It highlights the fact that our members and Domtar don't just talk the talk, they walk the walk."

Unifor Local 10-B President, Rene Pellerin, said, "We want everyone to have access to quality care. Ours isn't the only Local in this region and so we were eager to be part of this project, knowing that it would serve all of our members, their families and the wider community. When I brought this to our membership their response was unanimously supportive."

RIH Foundation CEO, Heidi Coleman, also notes the local leadership of Domtar's Kamloops Mill General Manager, Jean-Claude Allaire. "Jean-Claude was very keen on supporting the hospital and by working with Unifor, he knew this would lead to an even greater impact on health care excellence for our region. This is an amazing partnership and we are thrilled to be part of it."

Representing 315,000 members employed in almost every sector of Canada's industries across the country, Unifor has approximately 800 members in the Kamloops area – including 350 Domtar employees. Unifor's donation to RIH Foundation will be split between the national union and Local 10-B.

"We bargain collective agreements for our members, and we also advocate for all workers on social justice, political and community matters," said Doherty. "As the largest private sector union in the country, our members are very active in their communities and they also need to access its services. The equipment this money will provide for RIH is vital - it's like giving Kamloops a new hospital. "

Similarly, Domtar's commitment will be funded by the corporation and in conjunction with local employee giving. "Domtar is delighted to help build a state of the art facility that will deliver excellent healthcare to all community members," said Allaire. "Everyone has a need for healthcare at some point and this perfectly aligns with Domtar's core value of caring for the community in which we operate.



Together, Domtar and Unifor are leading the way in partnership, generosity and social responsibility.

About Unifor

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 350,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 10,000 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar's annual sales are approximately $5.5 billion, and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar's principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.

