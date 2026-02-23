Domino's Pizza Aktie 1839211 / US25754A2015
23.02.2026 16:35:11
Domino's Pizza Stock Climbs 3% Over Strong Earnings And Revenue Growth In Q4
(RTTNews) - Shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) are moving up around 3 percent on Monday morning trading following the announcement of its fourth-quarter financial results, which saw a 7.2 percent growth in earnings to $181.64 million from last year's $169.44 million.
The company's shares are currently trading at $397.98 on the Nasdaq, up 3.50 percent. The stock opened at $394.99 and has climbed as high as $413.96 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $370.70 to $500.55.
The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4 percent to $1.536 billion from $1.444 billion last year, primarily due to higher supply chain revenues, U.S. franchise advertising revenues and U.S. franchise royalties and fees.