Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.
SMI 13’855 0.0%  SPI 19’047 -0.3%  Dow 48’925 -1.4%  DAX 25’053 -0.8%  Euro 0.9132 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’134 0.0%  Gold 5’203 1.9%  Bitcoin 50’867 -2.6%  Dollar 0.7734 -0.1%  Öl 72.4 1.0% 
23.02.2026 16:35:11

Domino's Pizza Stock Climbs 3% Over Strong Earnings And Revenue Growth In Q4

Domino's Pizza
306.36 CHF 3.17%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) are moving up around 3 percent on Monday morning trading following the announcement of its fourth-quarter financial results, which saw a 7.2 percent growth in earnings to $181.64 million from last year's $169.44 million.

The company's shares are currently trading at $397.98 on the Nasdaq, up 3.50 percent. The stock opened at $394.99 and has climbed as high as $413.96 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $370.70 to $500.55.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4 percent to $1.536 billion from $1.444 billion last year, primarily due to higher supply chain revenues, U.S. franchise advertising revenues and U.S. franchise royalties and fees.

