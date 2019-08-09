09.08.2019 23:41:00

Domino's Pizza® Announces Investor Open House Event Webcast

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) announces the following event:

What:

Domino's Investor Open House
Remarks and Q&A featuring Ritch Allison, Jeff Lawrence and Kevin Vasconi



When: 

Friday, September 6 at 12:30 p.m. EST



Where: 

biz.dominos.com



How:

Live webcast (web address above)



Contact:

Chris Brandon, director of investor relations
734-930-3497

Domino's (PRNewsFoto/Domino's Pizza)

This event will be archived on the Domino's website for replay.

About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 16,300 stores in over 85 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $13.5 billion in 2018, with nearly $6.6 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.9 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2019, Domino's had global retail sales of over $3.2 billion, with over $1.6 billion in the U.S. and over $1.6 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the second quarter of 2019. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2018 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter – as well as Domino's HotSpots®, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations. In late 2017, Domino's began an industry-first test of self-driving vehicle delivery, and in June 2019 announced a partnership with Nuro, furthering its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery.

Order – dominos.com 
AnyWare Ordering – anyware.dominos.com
Company Info – biz.dominos.com 
Twitter – twitter.com/dominos 
Facebook – facebook.com/dominos 
Instagram – instagram.com/dominos
YouTube – youtube.com/dominos

Please visit our Investor Relations website at biz.dominos.com to view news, announcements, investor presentations, earnings releases and conference webcasts.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominos-pizza-announces-investor-open-house-event-webcast-300899638.html

SOURCE Domino's Pizza

