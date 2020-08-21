Dominion workers vote on tentative agreement

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 597, representing Dominion workers at Newfoundland grocery locations, will announce the result of the ratification vote on the tentative agreement offered by Loblaw Companies Limited at 10:00 p.m. NDT on Saturday August 22, 2020.

Ratification meetings for the 11 stores across the province began on August 6 with the final meeting and vote count scheduled for August 22.

In the event that the tentative contract is turned down strike action will commence at 10:01 p.m. NDT August 22, 2020.

SOURCE Unifor