Dominion workers vote on tentative agreement

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 597, representing Dominion workers at Newfoundland grocery locations, will announce the result of the ratification vote on the tentative agreement offered by Loblaw Companies Limited at 10:00 p.m. NDT on Saturday August 22, 2020.

Ratification meetings for the 11 stores across the province began on August 6 with the final meeting and vote count scheduled for August 22.

In the event that the tentative contract is turned down strike action will commence at 10:01 p.m. NDT August 22, 2020. 

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

