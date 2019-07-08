08.07.2019 13:00:00

Dominion Harbor Subsidiary Enters Into Agreement With Square

DALLAS, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE), a patent transaction and advisory company, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to provide Square, Inc. with IP assessment and evaluation services through the use of its powerful analytics tool, IPedia®, to include assisting Square in the performance of in-depth analysis of the IP landscape in the payment space. In addition, Dominion Harbor's subsidiary, Liberty Peak Ventures (LPV), has entered into an agreement with Square to license LPV's financial, security, and authentication patent portfolios. These portfolios include over 2,200 global American Express patent assets covering online banking, cyber security, payment systems and eCommerce technologies that apply to financial services providers.

"We are delighted to complete this agreement and add to our expanding group of licensee clients," said David Pridham, Chairman and CEO of Dominion Harbor Enterprises. "By leveraging our unique services, we bring IP to light through these deals, sharing a wealth of innovation in the marketplace while at the same time optimizing outcomes for the companies that developed the underlying technologies."

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:
Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is one of the world's premiere intellectual property transaction and advisory firms. It provides its clients with unmatched transactional expertise, a full spectrum of IP transaction and advisory services, and unrivaled access to highly targeted and credentialed licensees. DHE maintains its industry leadership with its IPedia patent intelligence solution, IPWire.com – The Patent Expert's Resource and its most recent online endeavor IP…Frequently – the leading IP industry podcast.

For more information, please contact:
Monica Gutierrez at 214-414-1164 or email info@dominionharbor.com

 

SOURCE Dominion Harbor LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:37
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Dufry, Logitech, Georg Fischer AG
11:33
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11:00
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Normale Konsolidierungstage
09:37
Zinsen runter, Kurse rauf
08:47
SMI muss 10.000er-Marke wieder abgeben
04.07.19
Vontobel: Opportunitäten am Sekundärmarkt
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:30
Schroders: Amazon, der Klimaschützer?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

"Dr. Doom" warnt vor weltweiter Rezession 2020: Massive Kritik an Bitcoin & Co.
Darum kann Apple von den Schwierigkeiten bei Huawei profitieren
SMI und DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
KW 27: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Julius Bär-Aktie gibt nach: Philipp Rickenbacher neuer CEO
Wisekey-Aktie fest: Wisekey startet Aktienrückkauf über 10 Prozent der Aktien
Erneuter Rückschlag: Weiterer Tesla-Manager geht zur Konkurrenz
Deutsche Bank-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Radikaler Umbau - Milliardenverlust in Q2 in Aussicht gestellt
Bitcoin-Experte: Warum Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Dash, Iota & Co. dem Tode geweiht sind
Facebook-Kryptowährung: Illegales Potenzial bei Libra befürchtet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert moderat unter der Nulllinie. Der DAX gibt etwas nach. In den USA dominierten am Freitag nach dem Feiertag die Bären. In Asien ging es am Montag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB