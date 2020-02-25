25.02.2020 16:15:00

Dominion Energy's First Battery Storage Projects Approved

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy Virginia received approval from the State Corporation Commission (SCC) to move forward with four battery storage pilot projects to pave the way for additional energy storage technology needed to support the company's commitment to achieve net zero carbon and methane emissions by 2050, increase in renewables and to improve grid reliability.

(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)

The four utility-scale battery storage pilot projects totaling 16 megawatts are the largest projects of their kind in Virginia. The company will utilize lithium-ion batteries, like those found in electric vehicles, to better understand how this emerging technology can be integrated into various applications to benefit our customers.

These projects are enabled by the Grid Transformation & Security Act of 2018, which allows Dominion Energy to invest in up to 30 megawatts of battery storage pilot projects. As the company continues to increase its solar fleet – currently the fourth-largest of any utility holding company in the nation – and build out its offshore wind development off the coast of Virginia Beach, the company is looking for new and innovative ways to store the renewable energy it produces to maintain reliable service to customers.

"Dominion Energy will pilot these 16 megawatts of battery storage to better understand how best to deploy batteries across our system to integrate renewables and provide grid reliability by filling gaps due to the inherent intermittency of solar and wind power," said Mark D. Mitchell, Dominion Energy's vice president of generation construction. "These pilot projects will also help us learn how to incorporate this emerging technology into our overall strategy to achieve net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions."

"Energy storage is emerging as a critical component to meeting our customers' needs and providing continued grid stability," said Joe Woomer, Dominion Energy's vice president of grid and technical solutions. "Experience from these pilot projects will enable storage to complement or serve as an alternative to traditional grid enhancements needed to maintain reliable service for our customers as we work to integrate renewables and improve grid resiliency."  

The four Central Virginia-based projects will cost approximately $33 million to construct and will provide key information on distinct use cases for batteries on the energy grid. The pilots will be evaluated over a five-year period once operational, currently expected to be in first quarter of 2021.

  • Two battery systems totaling 12 megawatts at the Scott Solar facility in Powhatan County will provide valuable information on the proficiency of battery technology to store energy generated from solar panels during periods of high production and release energy during periods when load is high or solar generation is low. It would also reveal how well a battery can optimize power production of the solar facility.
  • A 2-megawatt battery at a substation in the Town of Ashland, Hanover County will bolster the existing grid capacity to serve customers during times of high energy demand without the need to engage in wholesale equipment upgrades.
  • A 2-megawatt battery at a substation in New Kent County serving a 20-megawatt solar facility will demonstrate how batteries can help manage voltage and loading issues caused by reverse energy flow, to maintain stable power delivery to our customers.

    • About Dominion Energy
    More than 7 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with more than $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services. The company is committed to achieve net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energys-first-battery-storage-projects-approved-301010871.html

    SOURCE Dominion Energy

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Inside (Anzeige)

    15:01
    		UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
    14:04
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Lonza Group AG, Geberit AG
    14:00
    		Rohstoffe: Wechselbad der Gefühle
    11:00
    		Mexico"s Peso Shines Even as Economy Wobbles
    09:34
    		Vontobel: derimail - Callable Multi BRCs auf Öltitel
    08:49
    		Coronavirus zurück in den Köpfen der Anleger
    24.02.20
    		Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
    24.02.20
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    10:00
    		Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
    24.02.20
    		Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
    20.02.20
    		Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
    mehr
    Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Coronavirus belastet globale Aktienmärkte: Dow geht deutlich leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
    Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab
    Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
    Novartis-Aktien sehr schwach nach Sicherheitsbedenken bei Beovu
    Dow freundlich -- SMI rutscht ins Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
    Gauland beklagt Hetze gegen AfD und warnt vor Gefährdung der Demokratie
    Goldpreis in Euro mit neuen Rekorden: Das steckt hinter dem Höhenflug
    CS- und UBS-Aktien profitieren nur kurz: Finma beurteilt Notfallpläne der Credit Suisse und UBS als umsetzbar
    Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
    Hedgefonds mit "Crash-Versicherung": So will ein Experte von den Bären profitieren

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Dow freundlich -- SMI rutscht ins Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
    Coronavirus bleibt Thema: Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag ebenso wie die deutsche Börse weiterhin verunsichert. Wall Street erholt sich etwas von Vortagesverlusten. Anleger an den Handelsplätzen in Fernost präsentieren sich etwas gelassener.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


    ;