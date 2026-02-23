Dominion Energy, Inc. Reports Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $567 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $134 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $593 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $4.093 billion from $3.400 billion last year.

Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $567 Mln. vs. $134 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $4.093 Bln vs. $3.400 Bln last year.