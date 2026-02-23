Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’850 -0.1%  SPI 19’046 -0.3%  Dow 49’626 0.5%  DAX 25’113 -0.6%  Euro 0.9123 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’116 -0.2%  Gold 5’163 1.1%  Bitcoin 51’462 -1.4%  Dollar 0.7761 0.1%  Öl 71.9 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Julius Bär-Aktie im Minus: Neuer Global Head Brand & Marketing
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Salzgitter-Aktie freundlich: Mehr Staatshilfe für grüne Stahlproduktion
Merck & Co-Aktie gesucht: Pharmasparte soll aufgespalten werden
So entwickeln sich Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co. am Mittag
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Dominion Energy Aktie 1034750 / US25746U1097

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.02.2026 13:40:19

Dominion Energy, Inc. Reports Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

Dominion Energy
50.70 CHF -0.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $567 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $134 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $593 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $4.093 billion from $3.400 billion last year.

Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $567 Mln. vs. $134 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $4.093 Bln vs. $3.400 Bln last year.

Nachrichten zu Dominion Energy Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten