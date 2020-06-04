04.06.2020 19:41:00

Dominion Energy Commits $5 Million to Social Justice, Community Rebuilding Efforts

RICHMOND, Va., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) and its charitable foundation are committing $5 million to help community reconciliation and rebuilding across the company's 20-state footprint. The funds will support non-profit organizations advocating for social justice and equality. Grants will also be designated to help minority-owned and small businesses recover from recent disruptions to their businesses.

(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)

Said Thomas F. Farrell, II, the company's chairman, president and chief executive officer: 

"At Dominion Energy, we have a saying that 'Actions Speak Louder.' We share the anger of our communities at the unjustified deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. Our communities are grieving. Words can evoke empathy, compassion and understanding, but actions truly speak louder. So, we are investing in recovery and reconciliation, and in the vital work of overcoming years of debilitating actions, attitudes and abuses of authority that have traumatized our country." 

Additional resources for community support are expected to come from the foundation's matching gifts program – which matches, dollar-for-dollar, personal donations employees make to qualifying nonprofit organizations – and the Dollars-for-Doers program, which encourages employees to volunteer by making grants to charities of their own choosing, based on the number of volunteer hours recorded.

For more information about the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, visit www.DominionEnergy.com/Foundation.

About Dominion Energy

More than 7 million customers in 20 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with more than $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services. The company is committed to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

About the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation
More than 7 million customers in 20 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed more than $48 million in 2019 to community causes. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education and encourage community vitality. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-commits-5-million-to-social-justice-community-rebuilding-efforts-301070952.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy

