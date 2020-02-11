Dominion Energy Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced unaudited reported earnings determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (reported earnings) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019, of $1.1 billion ($1.32 per share) compared with net income of $641 million ($0.97 per share) for the same period in 2018. Reported earnings for the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2019, were $1.4 billion ($1.73 per share) compared with earnings of $2.4 billion ($3.74 per share) for the same period in 2018.

Operating earnings for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2019, were $988 million ($1.18 per share), compared with operating earnings of $592 million ($0.89 per share) for the same period in 2018. Operating earnings for the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2019, were $3.4 billion ($4.24 per share) compared with operating earnings of $2.7 billion ($4.05 per share) for the same period in 2018.

Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items. Details of operating earnings as compared to prior periods, business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of this release.

Operating earnings guidance

Dominion Energy expects 2020 operating earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.60 per share, compared to full-year 2019 operating earnings of $4.24 per share. Positive drivers include regulated investment growth across electric and gas businesses, lower financing costs due to lower average debt balances, the full-year impact of the Millstone nuclear facility zero-carbon procurement contract, and lower depreciation expense associated with an anticipated extension of the useful life assumption for our regulated nuclear plants in Virginia. The company expects negative drivers for the year to include increased minority interest expense associated with the equity recapitalization of Cove Point, share dilution, two planned refueling outages at Millstone and lower New England capacity prices.

First-quarter 2020 operating earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.05 to $1.25 per share.

Important note to investors regarding operating, reported earnings

Dominion Energy uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement of its earnings guidance and results for public communications with analysts and investors. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company's incentive compensation plans and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's fundamental earnings power.

In providing its operating earnings guidance, the company notes that there could be differences between expected reported earnings and estimated operating earnings for matters such as, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures or changes in accounting principles. At this time, Dominion Energy management is not able to estimate the aggregate impact of these items on future period reported earnings.

About Dominion Energy

More than 7 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with more than $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services. The company is committed to achieve net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, including forecasted operating earnings first-quarter and full-year 2020 and beyond which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: unusual weather conditions and their effect on energy sales to customers and energy commodity prices; extreme weather events and other natural disasters; federal, state and local legislative and regulatory developments; changes to federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations, including proposed carbon regulations; cost of environmental compliance; changes in enforcement practices of regulators relating to environmental standards and litigation exposure for remedial activities; capital market conditions, including the availability of credit and the ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms; fluctuations in interest rates; changes in rating agency requirements or credit ratings and their effect on availability and cost of capital; impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, transfers of assets by Dominion Energy to joint ventures and retirements of assets based on asset portfolio reviews; receipt of approvals for, and timing of, closing dates for other acquisitions and divestitures; changes in demand for Dominion Energy's services; additional competition in Dominion Energy's industries; changes to regulated rates collected by Dominion Energy; changes in operating, maintenance and construction costs; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals necessary for planned construction or expansion projects and compliance with conditions associated with such regulatory approvals; adverse outcomes in litigation matters or regulatory proceedings; and the inability to complete planned construction projects within time frames initially anticipated. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in Dominion Energy's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Dominion Energy, Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Income*



Unaudited (GAAP Based)



(millions, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31 ,



2019

2018

2019

2018





























Operating Revenue $ 4,475

$ 3,361

$ 16,572

$ 13,366



















Operating Expenses















Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases 655

686

2,938

2,814

Purchased electric capacity 14

35

88

122

Purchased gas 426

236

1,536

645

Other operations and maintenance1 1,154

896

5,681

3,481

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 664

513

2,655

2,000

Other taxes 221

161

1,040

703

Total operating expenses 3,134

2,527

13,938

9,765



















Income from operations 1,341

834

2,634

3,601



















Other income 333

363

986

1,021

Interest and related charges 401

440

1,773

1,493

Income from continuing operations including noncontrolling















interests before income tax expense 1,273

757

1,847

3,129



















Income tax expense 173

95

381

580



















Net income including noncontrolling interests 1,100

662

1,466

2,549



















Noncontrolling interests 1

21

18

102



















Net Income attributable to Dominion Energy $ 1,099

$ 641

$ 1,448

$ 2,447



















Reported earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.32

$ 0.97

$ 1.73

$ 3.74

Average shares outstanding, diluted 826.3

660.9

808.9

654.9

1) Includes impairment of assets and related charges and gains on sale of assets. * The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Schedule 1 - Segment Reported and Operating Earnings

Unaudited









(millions, except earnings per share) Three months ended December 31,

2019

2018

Change











REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ 1,099

$ 641

$ 458











Pre-tax loss (income)2 73

(50)

123 Income tax2 (184)

1

(185) Adjustments to reported earnings (111)

(49)

(62)











OPERATING EARNINGS $ 988

$ 592

$ 396 By segment:









Dominion Energy Virginia 403

333

70 Gas Transmission & Storage 360

257

103 Gas Distribution 173

118

55 Dominion Energy South Carolina 98

-

98 Contracted Generation 114

5

109 Corporate and Other (160)

(121)

(39)

$ 988

$ 592

$ 396











Earnings Per Share (EPS):3









REPORTED EARNINGS 1 $ 1.32

$ 0.97

$ 0.35 Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) (0.14)

(0.08)

(0.06) OPERATING EARNINGS $ 1.18

$ 0.89

$ 0.29 By segment:









Dominion Energy Virginia 0.49

0.50

(0.01) Gas Transmission & Storage 0.43

0.39

0.04 Gas Distribution 0.21

0.18

0.03 Dominion Energy South Carolina 0.12

-

0.12 Contracted Generation 0.14

0.01

0.13 Corporate and Other (0.21)

(0.19)

(0.02)

$ 1.18

$ 0.89

$ 0.29











Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted) 826.3

660.9















(millions, except earnings per share) Twelve months ended December 31,

2019

2018

Change











REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ 1,448

$ 2,447

$ (999)











Pre-tax loss (income)2 2,500

201

2,299 Income tax2 (501)

3

(504) Adjustments to reported earnings 1,999

204

1,795











OPERATING EARNINGS $ 3,447

$ 2,651

$ 796 By segment:









Dominion Energy Virginia 1,786

1,596

190 Gas Transmission & Storage 934

844

90 Gas Distribution 488

373

115 Dominion Energy South Carolina 430

-

430 Contracted Generation 276

245

31 Corporate and Other (467)

(407)

(60)

$ 3,447

$ 2,651

$ 796

Earnings Per Share (EPS):3









REPORTED EARNINGS1 $ 1.73

$ 3.74

$ (2.01) Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) 2.51

0.31

2.20 OPERATING EARNINGS $ 4.24

$ 4.05

$ 0.19 By segment:









Dominion Energy Virginia 2.21

2.44

(0.23) Gas Transmission & Storage 1.16

1.29

(0.13) Gas Distribution 0.60

0.57

0.03 Dominion Energy South Carolina 0.53

-

0.53 Contracted Generation 0.34

0.37

(0.03) Corporate and Other (0.60)

(0.62)

0.02

$ 4.24

$ 4.05

$ 0.19











Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted) 808.9

654.9

















1) Determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). 2) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation"

in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at www.dominionenergy.com/investors . 3) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in

June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. For the three and twelve months ended December 31,

the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. The calculation of reported and

operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million per quarter associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June of

2019 and $2 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December of 2019. See Form 10-K for additional information.

Schedule 2 - Reconciliation of 2019 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

2019 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2019)

The $2.5 billion pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2019 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$2.3 billion of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily reflecting $1 billion for refunds of amounts previously collected from retail electric customers of Dominion Energy South Carolina (DESC) for the NND Project, $427 million associated with a voluntary retirement program (which includes $112 million for employee benefit plan curtailment), and $516 million associated with litigation.

of merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily reflecting for refunds of amounts previously collected from retail electric customers of Dominion Energy South Carolina (DESC) for the NND Project, associated with a voluntary retirement program (which includes for employee benefit plan curtailment), and associated with litigation. $783 million of charges at our regulated entities, primarily consisting of the retirement of electric generation facilities in cold reserve and certain automated meters and a purchase power contract termination.

of charges at our regulated entities, primarily consisting of the retirement of electric generation facilities in cold reserve and certain automated meters and a purchase power contract termination. $113 million benefit from the revision of certain asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities, in connection with the enactment of Virginia legislation in March.

benefit from the revision of certain asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities, in connection with the enactment of legislation in March. $553 million net gain related to our investments in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

Dominion Energy also recorded $198 million tax charge for certain income tax-related regulatory assets acquired in the SCANA Combination for which Dominion Energy committed to forgo recovery.

(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 YTD 2019 3 Reported earnings (loss) ($680) $54 $975 $1,099 $1,448

Adjustments to reported earnings 1:











Pre-tax loss (income) 1,640 656 131 73 2,500

Income tax (87) (91) (139) (184) (501)





1,553 565 (8) (111) 1,999

Operating earnings $873 $619 $967 $988 $3,447

Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 793.1 802.6 813.0 826.3 808.9

Reported earnings (loss) per share 2 ($0.86) $0.05 $1.17 $1.32 $1.73

Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2 1.96 0.72 0.01 (0.14) 2.51

Operating earnings per share 2 $1.10 $0.77 $1.18 $1.18 $4.24

















1)Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:















1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 YTD 2019

Pre-tax loss (income):











Merger and integration-related costs 1,429 542 60 258 2,289

Regulated asset and contract retirements/terminations 547 211 47 (22) 783

Revision to ash pond and landfill closure costs (113) 0 0 0 (113)

Net gain on NDT funds (253) (83) (28) (189) (553)

Other 30 (14) 52 26 94





















$1,640 $656 $131 $73 $2,500

Income tax expense (benefit):











Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings * (255) (91) (139) (196) (681)

Write-off EDIT regulatory assets (SCANA) 198 0 0 (4) 194

Other (30) 0 0 16 (14)





















($87) ($91) ($139) ($184) ($501)



















* Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective rate. 2)The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended June 30. For the three months ended September 30, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $13 million. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, the fair value adjustment required for diluted reported earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $28 million, respectively. The calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million per quarter associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units entered in June of 2019 and $2 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units entered in December of 2019. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information. 3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities.

Schedule 3 - Reconciliation of 2018 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

2018 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2018)

The $201 million pre-tax net effect of the adjustments included in 2018 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$759 million net benefit associated with the sales of our non-core assets, primarily reflecting the gains on sales of certain merchant generation assets and our investment in Blue Racer.

net benefit associated with the sales of our non-core assets, primarily reflecting the gains on sales of certain merchant generation assets and our investment in Blue Racer. $219 million impairment charge associated with gathering and processing assets.

impairment charge associated with gathering and processing assets. $215 million charge associated with Virginia legislation enacted in March that requires one-time rate credits of certain amounts to utility customers.

charge associated with legislation enacted in March that requires one-time rate credits of certain amounts to utility customers. $170 million net loss related to our investments in nuclear decommissioning trust funds.

net loss related to our investments in nuclear decommissioning trust funds. $124 million charge associated with disallowance of FERC-regulated plant.

charge associated with disallowance of FERC-regulated plant. $81 million charge associated with the asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities in connection with the enactment of Virginia legislation in April.

charge associated with the asset retirement obligations for ash ponds and landfills at certain utility generation facilities in connection with the enactment of legislation in April. $74 million of restoration costs associated with major storms, primarily affecting our Virginia service territory.

of restoration costs associated with major storms, primarily affecting our service territory. $37 million of transaction and transition costs associated with the Dominion Energy Questar combination and the acquisition of SCANA Corporation.

(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 YTD 2018 2 Reported earnings $503 $449 $854 $641 $2,447

Adjustments to reported earnings 1:











Pre-tax loss (income) 305 145 (199) (50) 201

Income tax expense (benefit) (67) (34) 103 1 3





238 111 (96) (49) 204

Operating earnings $741 $560 $758 $592 $2,651

Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 650.5 653.1 654.9 660.9 654.9

Reported earnings per share $0.77 $0.69 $1.30 $0.97 $3.74

Adjustments to reported earnings (after-tax) 0.37 0.17 (0.15) (0.08) 0.31

Operating earnings per share $1.14 $0.86 $1.15 $0.89 $4.05

















1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:













1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 YTD 2018

Pre-tax loss (income):











Sale of non-core assets



(70) (689) (759)

Impairment of gathering & processing assets





219 219

Impact of Virginia rate legislation 215





215

Net (gain) loss on NDT funds 43 (50) (149) 326 170

FERC-regulated plant disallowance

122 2

124

Future ash pond and landfill closure costs

81



81

Storm costs 31



43 74

Merger-related transaction and transition costs 16 9 3 9 37

Other

(17) 15 42 40





















$305 $145 ($199) ($50) $201

Income tax expense (benefit):











Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings * (67) (34) 38 11 (52)

Re-measurement of Deferred Tax balances **



47 (1) 46

Valuation Allowance ***



18 (9) 9





($67) ($34) $103 $1 $3



















* Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate.

** During 2018, the Companies recorded further adjustments to deferred taxes in accordance with recently released tax reform guidance and to revise estimates made at year-end 2017.

*** In 3Q18, a valuation allowance was established against the portion of a deferred tax asset associated with the non-core assets that was no longer projected of being utilized to offset future taxable income. In 4Q18, the amount was adjusted based on management's assessment that it is more-likely-than-not that a portion of the deferred tax asset would be realized in 2018, to reduce tax expense associated with the sale.

2) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference.

Schedule 4 - Reconciliation of 2019 Earnings to 2018



















Preliminary, Unaudited

Twelve Months Ended

(millions, except EPS)

December 31,







2019 vs. 2018







Increase / (Decrease)

Reconciling Items

Amount EPS













Change in reported earnings (GAAP)

($999) ($2.01)















Change in Pre-tax loss (income) 1

2,299





Change in Income tax 1

(504)



Adjustments to reported earnings

$1,795 $2.20













Change in consolidated operating earnings

$796 $0.19













Dominion Energy Virginia









Regulated electric sales:









Weather

($14) ($0.02)



Other

9 0.01



Rate adjustment clause equity return

84 0.13



Electric capacity

54 0.08



Renewable energy investment tax credits

(14) (0.02)



Other

71 0.11



Share dilution

- (0.52)



Change in contribution to operating earnings

$190 ($0.23)













Gas Transmission & Storage









Cove Point export contracts

$172 $0.26



Assignment of shale development rights

(83) (0.12)



Atlantic Coast Pipeline equity earnings

37 0.06



Interest expense

(60) (0.09)



Other

24 0.03



Share dilution

- (0.27)



Change in contribution to operating earnings

$90 ($0.13)













Gas Distribution









Regulated gas sales:









Weather

($3) $0.00



Other

(2) 0.00



Rate adjustment clause equity return

16 0.02



SCANA combination

87 0.13



Other

17 0.02



Share dilution

- (0.14)



Change in contribution to operating earnings

$115 $0.03













Dominion Energy South Carolina









SCANA combination

$430 $0.53



Change in contribution to operating earnings

$430 $0.53













Contracted Generation









Margin

$42 $0.06



Renewable energy investment tax credits

50 0.08



Sale of certain merchant generation facilitites

(95) (0.14)



Other

34 0.05



Share dilution

- (0.08)



Change in contribution to operating earnings

$31 ($0.03)













Corporate and Other









Share dilution and other

(60) 0.02



Change in contribution to operating earnings

($60) $0.02

























Change in consolidated operating earnings

$796 $0.19













Change in adjustments included in reported earnings1

($1,795) ($2.20)













Change in consolidated reported earnings

($999) ($2.01)

























1) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings.

Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's

website at www.dominionenergy.com/investors.







Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding









