+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
25.07.2020 01:45:00

Dominick P. Artuso, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

DOBBS FERRY, N.Y., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominick P. Artuso, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Bariatric Surgeon for his outstanding contributions in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of excellence as a Bariatric Surgeon & Owner at The New Image Weight Loss Center.           

Proudly serving patients at 128 Ashford Ave., The New Image Weight Loss Center is a medical group practice that is dedicated exclusively to the care and treatment of Bariatric patients. As the owner, Dr. Artuso and his devoted staff provide a wide range of bariatric services and procedures to enhance your ability to achieve significant weight loss in the most comfortable and supported way.

Board-Certified Surgeon, Dr. Artuso has garnered 30 years of professional experience demonstrating the highest level of professionalism and integrity. He offers a vast repertoire of expertise in bariatric surgery and revisions, as well as nutritional counseling. He is affiliated with Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, Nyack Hospital, and St. Francis Hospital where he is also devoted to providing quality, expert healthcare to all of his patients.

To prepare for his distinguished career, Dr. Artuso completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Notre Dame, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree. He went on to obtain
his Medical Degree from CETEC University, School of Medicine in Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic. Following this, he relocated to New York and completed a
general surgery residency at New York Medical College - Westchester City Medical Center. Furthering his studies, he also completed his internship and fellowship at Westchester Medical Center. Dr. Artuso is dual certified in General Surgery and Bariatric Surgery by the American Board of Surgery.

To remain abreast of the latest industry developments, Dr. Artuso has maintained active memberships with the American Society for Metabolic ad Bariatric Surgery and the American Heart Association.

In his free time, Dr. Artuso enjoys the theater, dining out, and culture.

Dr. Artuso dedicates this recognition to his wife, Connie, who he thanks for her love and support; and his in loving memory of his father, Xavier Artuso. He also dedicates this to Dr. John Savino.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominick-p-artuso-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301099675.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.27
0.36 %
Swiss Re 74.44
0.30 %
Swisscom 494.10
-0.28 %
CS Group 9.82
-0.55 %
Geberit 506.20
-0.59 %
SGS 2’423.00
-1.90 %
Novartis 78.07
-2.11 %
Adecco Group 45.77
-2.28 %
Roche Hldg G 318.90
-2.80 %
Alcon 55.10
-3.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.07.20
Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
24.07.20
Seven Observations Concerning the Federal Reserve’s Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Stimmung droht zu kippen
24.07.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Aufwärtsdynamik schwächt sich ab / EUR/USD – Lage langfristig aufgehellt
23.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
23.07.20
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Genussscheine verlieren: Roche bekommt Coronakrise im Halbjahr zu spüren
Tesla macht Gewinne: Tesla-Aktie rutscht nach deutlichem Plus tief ins Minus
SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Lonza steigert Gewinn und schreibt Spezialchemie zum Verkauf aus - Lonza-Aktie leichter
Währungsmanipulator: Schweiz dürfte auf der schwarzen Liste der USA landen
Deutliche Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Kapitalerhöhung ist unter Dach und Fach
ARYZTA-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen: Aktionär Veraison erhöht den Druck
BB Biotech-Aktie kann von starken Zahlen nicht profitieren: Milliardengewinn dank Biotech-Hype
Daimler-Aktie mit kräftigem Plus: Milliardenverlust im zweiten Quartal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag deutlich nach. Der DAX notierte ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. In den USA zückten Anleger die Verkaufszettel. Vor dem Wochenende prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB