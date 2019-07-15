Dominican University of California Goes Test Optional

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First-year students applying for admission to Dominican University of California now have the option to submit SAT or ACT scores, as Dominican joins a growing list of U.S. universities going "test optional."

Beginning with the fall 2020 cohort, students applying to Dominican as incoming first-year students may choose whether or not they want to have standardized test scores reviewed as part of their application. Exceptions to the test-optional policy include students applying to major in nursing, home schooled students, and international students who need to demonstrate English proficiency.

Dominican's decision to adopt a test-optional policy came after internal discussions about the best way to evaluate incoming students. The move emphasizes that Dominican favors a holistic approach when considering any applicant for admission. This includes grades, rigor of the high school curriculum, and involvement with extracurricular activities.

"We believe that a student's overall high school academic record is the best indicator of a student's future college success," says Vickie Alleman, Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing. "Our new test-optional policy allows students to determine whether or not standardized test scores accurately reflect their overall academic performance."

Candidates who select test optional may upload any of the following to support their admission.

A graded paper completed for an academic course in the last three years of high school, including senior year.

A digital portfolio or online website demonstrating a talent or skill.

A reference letter regarding leadership activity in an organization such as civic, church, social, or high school.

Proof of attainment of Eagle Scout through Boy Scouts of America or Gold Award in Girl Scouts of the USA along with evidence of the type of project/issue and details regarding the implementation.

For candidates who indicate they do want standardized test scores to be considered, Dominican will continue to "superscore" results by using the highest scores received on the subsections of both the SAT and ACT for each test date submitted.

Research has found that ending SAT and ACT requirements increases the enrollment of historically underrepresented groups in almost all cases.

"We value our diversity and do not want to place any hurdles in the way of students seeking a Dominican education," Alleman says.

About 67.7 percent of Dominican's undergraduates represent an ethnic minority, while about 33 percent are Pell eligible and 24.1 percent are first in their family to attend college.

