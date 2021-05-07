SMI 11’111 0.0%  SPI 14’259 -0.1%  Dow 34’549 0.9%  DAX 15’197 0.2%  Euro 1.0949 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’999 -0.1%  Gold 1’816 1.7%  Bitcoin 51’117 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9073 -0.6%  Öl 68.3 -0.4% 
07.05.2021 02:00:00

Dominican Prime Minister Shows Solidary as India Battles Second Wave

LONDON, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr the Hon Roosevelt Skerrit, has written a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey solidarity and condolences to the many families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. Currently, the second wave in India has seen over 300,000 people testing positive daily and more than 200,000 dead.

Dominica and India have shared a longstanding and fruitful relationship for decades. In January, when Prime Minister Skerrit requested India's help in getting vaccines, Prime Minister Modi responded by sending thousands of Oxford Astra-Zeneca shots. The gesture of kindness from India was soon forwarded as Dominica distributed a portion of the vaccines to neighbouring islands to immunise frontline workers.

"As Chairman of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, I wish to affirm that we stand united with India in the hour of need. India as a country stood alongside our vulnerable nation at our time of need," Prime Minister Skerrit said via his Facebook page. "I am confident that with your [PM Modi's] leadership and the resilience of your people, the Republic of India will not only defeat COVID-19 but emerge stronger from this pandemic."

Over the years, Dominica has welcomed a growing number of Indian families as citizens under its world-class Citizenship by Investment Programme. Through the programme, vetted Indian applicants who contribute to a government fund for the betterment of the island or invest in selected hotel brands like the Marriot or the Hilton receive citizenship for life for themselves and their families. A Dominican citizenship, for many Indians, has opened doors to vast visa-free travel, the possibility of international education, and the backing of a solid healthcare system.

According to the Financial Times' CBI Index, Dominica's CBI Programme is rated the best in the world for the last four years. No physical residency or interview is required for the application process, and citizenship can be obtained in approximately three months.

Dominica has also waived visa requirements for Indian nationals visiting the island for tourism and business purposes for a period of six months. Similarly, the Government of India has approved an e-Tourist Visa for Dominican citizens. The Indian community in Dominica consists of several business families, professionals and faculty members of the coveted All Saints University School of Medicine.

